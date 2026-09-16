Eagles’ 2-Time Super Bowl Champ Gives Heartfelt Message To Landon Dickerson

Following the Philadelphia Eagles‘ Week 1 win over the Washington Commanders, the star offensive lineman Landon Dickerson caught a lot of heat.

As Dickerson was one of several players to struggle against the Commanders’ defensive front, the Eagles came to the realization that he shouldn’t be out there.

Dickerson has been dealing with a setback, and he clearly couldn’t be his best self while battling through it. The team placed Dickerson on the injured reserve list, ruling him out for at least four weeks.

After multiple days filled with criticism and the reality that he would be placed on the IR, Dickerson received a public message from the former star pass rusher, Brandon Graham.

Brandon Graham Sends Landon Dickerson A Message

“I think about all the stuff that’s been said about him right now. I really feel that it’s my duty to make sure I send some love his way because I understand as a player just how people could just forget everything that you’ve done and just go off on them the way everybody’s been going off on him,” Graham said on September 16.

“You know, I think about the mental health part of it. It’s like me having an injury and not being able to perform the way I need to, or out for the season, and those different things that go on in your mind. My body–it’s like his body looked like it’s breaking down right before our eyes. But you know, he spent a lot of money this offseason, and I know it’s hurting him right now. And I just want to send that love to him.”

Graham also added that he understands Dickerson is probably beating himself up over his performance just as much as everybody else. The two-time Super Bowl Champion is bringing awareness to that, encouraging fans to understand Dickerson’s point of view.

Landon Dickerson Hits A Tough Point

The 27-year-old lineman has been a critical piece to the Eagles’ recent success.

After his run at Alabama, the Eagles drafted Dickerson in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. Since his second season, Dickerson has become a three-time Pro Bowler. He was a part of the Eagles’ Super Bowl LIX team.

The Eagles aren’t calling it quits on Dickerson’s season, but they are giving him time to get his body right. The veteran guard hopes to get healthy enough for a final stretch run so he can return as a key contributor in a potential playoff push.