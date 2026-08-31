Eagles Bring Back 5-Foot-10, 218-Pound RB to Practice Squad After Release

The Philadelphia Eagles got right back to work after seeing multiple good players let go so they could finalize the 53-man roster.

Philly fans had questions about the running back position after Carson Steele and Dameon Pierce did not make the roster. Steele and Pierce both had great preseasons but couldn’t do enough to make the team.

The good news is that players are starting to clear waivers and plan who they will sign with next. It appears the Eagles are getting one of those running backs to return.

Philadelphia Eagles Are Bringing Back One Running Back

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported that Pierce is going to return to the Eagles to join their practice squad. Pierce signed with the Eagles during the offseason to compete for the RB3 and kickoff returner job with Will Shipley.

During training camp, Pierce suffered an injury that caused him to miss the first two preseason games. He would return in the loss to the Cincinnati Bengals, rushing four times for 44 yards.

Pierce started his career with the Houston Texans when they selected him in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft. He has rushed for 1,684 yards and 8 touchdowns. Pierce has also caught 45 passes for 268 yards and 1 touchdown in 43 games.

Eagles Are Keeping Dameon Pierce Around a Little Longer

Pierce has been a solid running back in his NFL career and adds a different dynamic to the Eagles. In terms of practice squad running backs, Philly hit a home run with getting him back.

He’s been so solid in the backfield and helped the Texans out early in his career. While his career has taken an interesting turn, he is working to pick up the pieces.

The Eagles are going to be rolling with Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, and Shipley in the backfield for now. Pierce is their insurance policy.

Philly is lucky that no one tried to grab and sign him after he was released. It appears he and the Eagles want to continue their new relationship.

It remains to be seen whether the Eagles are going to have Pierce on the field at all this season. That depends on whether injuries occur.

Regardless, the Eagles appear to be in a much better spot now that Pierce has returned to the team. Several more spots on the practice squad still need to be filled.

Eagles fans will have to watch it all unfold to see who will be joining Pierce on the practice squad. No matter who gets added on, they are joining a guy who could be a backup for a lot of teams. The Eagles are lucky to have him.