Report: Eagles in Mix to Bring Back $76 Million Edge Rusher in Blockbuster Trade

The idea of the Philadelphia Eagles trotting out an edge rusher duo of Jonathan Greenard and Josh Sweat — a $174 million edge rusher duo, at that — might be the stuff of any Philly fan’s wildest dreams.

According to 1 report, it actually might happen.

“Ollie Connolly, who was plugged in with Jonathan Greenard trade to Eagles, says Josh Sweat will be traded today,” Eagles reporter Thomas R. Petersen wrote on his official X account on Wednesday morning. “It will either be to the Packers or Eagles. Other reports indicate Cowboys showed interest but were turned away.”

Sweat, who led the Cardinals with a career-high 12.0 sacks in 2025, spent the 1st 7 seasons of his career with the Eagles, including leading the team in sacks in 2024 on the way to winning the 2nd Super Bowl title in franchise history.

He left for a 4-year, $76.4 million free-agent contract with the Cardinals in March 2025, but has been at the center of trade talks since not showing up for OTAs last month.

Sweat Tops List of ‘Likely Summer Trade Candidates’

Spotrac’s Michael Ginnitti put Sweat on his list of likely summer trade candidates on June 1.

Sweat’s main beef with the Cardinals seems to be that they’re terrible and show no signs of getting better. They went 3-14 in 2025 and fired head coach Jonathan Gannon, Sweat’s former defensive coordinator on the Eagles.

“Sweat remains away from the Cardinals this spring, despite entering Year 2 of a 4-year, $76.4 million free agent contract, leading many to believe that he is seeking a trade out of Arizona, who appear headed backwards in the standings once again,” Ginnitti wrote. “The 29-year-old posted a career-high 12 sacks and 4 forced fumbles in 2025 … Here’s the issue. The Cardinals have already exercised a $7,220,000 option bonus for the upcoming season, a payment they’ll be forced to take on even if they process a trade in the coming weeks. This obviously makes Sweat an even more attractive trade candidate to acquiring teams, but the asking price will need to increase in order to account for this retained salary.”

Eagles Possible Trade Packages for Josh Sweat

While 1 main component in a Sweat trade would be a draft pick — likely a Day 2 pick — another component would almost certainly be the Eagles sending either edge rusher Nolan Smith, a 2023 1st round pick, or up-and-coming edge rusher Jalyx Hunt to the Cardinals.

We already know that Smith and Hunt are both trade bait.

According to multiple reports, the Eagles were in the mix to trade with the Cleveland Browns for 2-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett but balked at giving up NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter in the deal.

Instead, the Eagles offered Smith or Hunt, neither of whom the Browns wanted.

Smith had a sort-of breakout year in 2024 with 6.5 sacks but saw his production take a big step back in 2025 with injuries — he missed 5 games and only finished with 3.0 sacks.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski called the 6-foot-4, 252-pound Hunt a 2024 3rd round pick, the NFL’s “Best Kept Secret” in 2026 after he became the 1st player in franchise history to lead the Eagles in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3) in the same season in 2025.