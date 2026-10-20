Eagles Bring Back 1,523-Yard Weapon After Crushing Injury News

Same song, different verse for the Philadelphia Eagles as they continue to deal with all kinds of injuries, forcing some moves.

Much has been discussed about the running back position, as Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Carson Steele have all been hurt over the last few weeks. Bigsby and Shipley have been on IR, while Barkley has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

With Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue as the only healthy running backs, the Eagles needed to act and resolve the situation. They have made some moves to get things right at the position.

Philadelphia Eagles Make Roster Moves at Running Back

The Eagles announced multiple roster moves on the team. They are bringing back a familiar face to the roster to give them stronger depth at running back.

“We have signed RB Elijah Mitchell to the Practice Squad and released C James Brockermeyer and RB Ian Wheeler from the unit. We have also waived RB Jaydon Blue. RB Carson Steele has been Waived/Injured.”

Mitchell is in his sixth season in the NFL, with most of those years with the San Francisco 49ers, but he was with the Kansas City Chiefs last year. He has rushed for 1,523 yards and 9 touchdowns in 28 games.

This offseason, the Eagles signed him, and he spent time in training camp with the team. Philly released him during training camp.

Eagles Bring Back Elijah Mitchell to the Team

The team originally brought Mitchell on because he was a good fit for the Eagles’ new offensive scheme. He succeeded in it while playing for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

The Eagles releasing so many running backs suggests Barkley could be close to returning to the team. After missing two games, he could be back in practice for the first time in over two weeks.

Philly needs Barkley back more than anyone on the team. In his absence, the Eagles have only rushed for 57 total yards in two games.

Heading into their Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles are slowly getting their top players back. Last week, DeVonta Smith returned from injury and helped the team.

This week, the offense needs a boost from Barkley in the backfield. He has rushed for over 3,000 yards in his last two seasons with the Eagles, making him the focal point of the unit.

Philly needs a win over the Cowboys and will hopefully have Barkley on the field. If not, they could be in for a long day. They would prefer not to have Mitchell on the game-day roster, or something went very wrong.