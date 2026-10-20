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Eagles Bring Back 1,523-Yard Weapon After Crushing Injury News

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SANTA CLARA, CALIFORNIA - JANUARY 14: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers looks on from the sidelines against the Seattle Seahawks during the fourth quarter in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at Levi's Stadium on January 14, 2023 in Santa Clara, California. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Same song, different verse for the Philadelphia Eagles as they continue to deal with all kinds of injuries, forcing some moves.

Much has been discussed about the running back position, as Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley, and Carson Steele have all been hurt over the last few weeks. Bigsby and Shipley have been on IR, while Barkley has missed the last two games with a hamstring injury.

With Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue as the only healthy running backs, the Eagles needed to act and resolve the situation. They have made some moves to get things right at the position.

Philadelphia Eagles Make Roster Moves at Running Back

Nick Sirianni
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 04: Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on prior to the game against the Los Angeles Rams at Lincoln Financial Field on October 04, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles announced multiple roster moves on the team. They are bringing back a familiar face to the roster to give them stronger depth at running back.

“We have signed RB Elijah Mitchell to the Practice Squad and released C James Brockermeyer and RB Ian Wheeler from the unit. We have also waived RB Jaydon Blue. RB Carson Steele has been Waived/Injured.”

Mitchell is in his sixth season in the NFL, with most of those years with the San Francisco 49ers, but he was with the Kansas City Chiefs last year. He has rushed for 1,523 yards and 9 touchdowns in 28 games.

This offseason, the Eagles signed him, and he spent time in training camp with the team. Philly released him during training camp.

Eagles Bring Back Elijah Mitchell to the Team

Elijah Mitchell
GettyINGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA – JANUARY 30: Elijah Mitchell #25 of the San Francisco 49ers runs with the ball in the NFC Championship Game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on January 30, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The team originally brought Mitchell on because he was a good fit for the Eagles’ new offensive scheme. He succeeded in it while playing for Kyle Shanahan in San Francisco.

The Eagles releasing so many running backs suggests Barkley could be close to returning to the team. After missing two games, he could be back in practice for the first time in over two weeks.

Philly needs Barkley back more than anyone on the team. In his absence, the Eagles have only rushed for 57 total yards in two games.

Heading into their Week 7 game against the Dallas Cowboys, the Eagles are slowly getting their top players back. Last week, DeVonta Smith returned from injury and helped the team.

This week, the offense needs a boost from Barkley in the backfield. He has rushed for over 3,000 yards in his last two seasons with the Eagles, making him the focal point of the unit.

Philly needs a win over the Cowboys and will hopefully have Barkley on the field. If not, they could be in for a long day. They would prefer not to have Mitchell on the game-day roster, or something went very wrong.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Eagles Bring Back 1,523-Yard Weapon After Crushing Injury News

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