Following a Monday Night Football loss against the Chicago Bears, the Philadelphia Eagles were beat down five spots in an NFL.com power rankings.

They were just inside the top 10 heading into the game, but dropped five spots to No. 15 after their 27-7 loss on the road.

Despite being unbeaten through the first two weeks, the Eagles’ strength of opponent raised valid questions about their true threat to the rest of the league.

The Bears sent them to 2-1 and have the Eagles being seen in a different light.

Eagles Get Brutal Reality Check In NFL Rankings After Loss vs Bears

“The Eagles failed their first real test of 2026 in a fashion that suggested they didn’t even take time to study,” NFL.com’s Nick Shook wrote.

That’s a strong shot at the coaching staff, who had no choice but to take accountability for the loss.

The Eagles were favored in the game, as they faced a Bears team that rolled out their third-string quarterback. Yet, Case Keenum was standing in the pocket and delivering like a franchise quarterback.

The Bears’ offense did whatever they wanted. Their defense held the Eagles to just seven points, forcing three turnovers from three different players.

“The Eagles’ offensive evolution under Sean Mannion hasn’t yet taken hold (Hurts didn’t help with that much on Monday night), and right now, I’m not exactly sure how to feel about this team,” Shook added.

“Philly should be good, but through three weeks, it has logged two narrow wins over teams it’s expected to beat, and lost a lopsided game on the road. Not great, Nick (Sirianni)!”

Contenders To Watch

This week’s opponent: Los Angeles Rams. Coming in at No. 13, the Rams are 1-2 with a five-spot drop. While they are being accused of being one of the most underrated teams of the year, the Eagles are in danger of becoming their bounce-back springboard.

What does an Eagles blowout get you? It was a four-spot jump for the Chicago Bears, who are knocking on the door of the top 10 at No. 12. If the Eagles are still seen as good, then the Bears must be pretty strong, giving Philadelphia the business on primetime.

Confusing, but relevant: The Dallas Cowboys are 1-2. They are the first team with a losing record to pop up on the list at No. 11. Their defense doesn’t look improved. Their offense ultimately choked against the Baltimore Ravens, resulting in a loss. Still, they are seen as a threat. As long as the Eagles are struggling the way they are, the NFC East battle is going to be a tight one.