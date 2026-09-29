Nick Sirianni Assigns Blame for Eagles’ Disappointing Loss vs. Bears

The Philadelphia Eagles were favored going into the Monday Night Football battle against the Chicago Bears.

Facing a team rolling out its third-string quarterback, the Eagles were primed to take advantage of the situation and start the 2026 NFL season 3-0.

It seemed like an easy win in the eyes of the fans. The team might’ve overlooked their opponent as well, as the Eagles didn’t seem all that prepared to handle what the Bears were bringing to the table on Monday.

Nick Sirianni Takes Blame For Eagles’ Disappointing Loss vs Bears

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: (L-R) Head coach Nick Sirianni and executive vice president Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles talk prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Speaking with reporters after the loss, Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni admitted that the loss falls on him, according to NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark.

“He says they weren’t ready as coaches or players,” Clark added, regarding Sirianni’s explanation after the game.

From a game-management standpoint, the Eagles looked out of sorts. Sirianni faced criticism for not using a timeout to buy Jalen Hurts time to get back on the field in the first half before an ugly red zone turnover from Andy Dalton.

Then, as the game was slipping away from the Eagles in the second half, they lined up on a fourth-and-one without any actual intention of running a play. In hindsight, Sirianni admitted that he regretted that decision.

“As I look back at that, I probably should’ve went for it there,” Sirianni said after the game. “I didn’t like that decision. The thought process was right there–we were down two scores–I didn’t want to give them a short field. It was a long one. Again, good situation to be able to get it.”

Eagles Drop First Game Of The Season

Getty CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – SEPTEMBER 28: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles throws a pass against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter of the game at Soldier Field on September 28, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

After taking down the Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans in the first two weeks, the Eagles ran into a playoff contender in the Bears.

The outcome was lopsided in favor of Chicago. Case Keenum threw for nearly 250 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions. On the ground, the Bears rushed 35 times for 128 yards and one score.

On offense, the Eagles watched Jalen Hurts throw for 153 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Andy Dalton threw the other, while the running back Tank Bigsby fumbled for the first of three turnovers in the game.

With a 27-7 loss, the Eagles drop to 2-1 on the year. The road gets even more difficult, as they are set to face the Los Angeles Rams at home next Sunday.