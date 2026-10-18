Eagles Suffer More Chaos On Offense As 4th Running Back Gets Hurt

The Philadelphia Eagles went into Week 6 without all of their top three running backs; Saquon Barkley, Tank Bigsby and Will Shipley – the latter two of which have landed on injured reserve.

Now on Sunday, the team have faced their fourth simultaneous running back injury: Carson Steele appears to have suffered a shoulder injury in the first half against the Carolina Panthers.

“Carson Steele is coming off the field with his left arm not moving.” Zach Berman reported. “Dameon Pierce and Jaydon Blue are the other RBs.”

After a visit to the medical tent, Steele headed to the locker room still holding his left arm.

Pro Football Doctor David Chao posted on X after the injury that he suspects the former Kansas City Chief may have suffered a shoulder dislocation.

Carson Steele Heads to Locker Room After Injuring Shoulder

“Another Eagles RB injury”, David Chao wrote on Sunday. “Carson Steele with likely right shoulder dislocation[.] Headed to locker room”.

Steele was the team’s second choice back heading into the game, although so far rushing opportunities have been limited with the Eagles trailing.

Aside from him, as Berman pointed out, the team have just former Houston Texans fourth round pick Dameon Pierce and ex-Dallas Cowboy Jaydon Blue.