Eagles 22-Year-Old DB Named Surprise Trade Candidate

Selected by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round (105th overall) of the 2023 NFL Draft, hopes were high for Kelee Ringo after a standout collegiate career at Georgia.

Still developing after getting drafted, Ringo spent his first two seasons behind the likes of veterans including Darius Slay, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, Avonte Maddox and Isaiah Rodgers. But now, all four are gone and Ringo remains, suggesting a potentially expanded role for him this coming season.

But Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network doesn’t see it that way. Xie listed “one veteran who could be cut or traded” from each team. For the Eagles, he chose Ringo.

“With Darius Slay and James Bradberry gone, 2025 would seemingly be a chance for Ringo to emerge as the third cornerback behind Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean,” Xie wrote. “However, between free agent signing Adoree’ Jackson and fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams, Ringo could be looking at a make-or-break summer in terms of his place on the roster.”

Is CB Kelee Ringo a Trade Candidate for the Philadelphia Eagles?

Given the Eagles’ depth at cornerback, it’s fair to wonder if Ringo could ultimately emerge as a trade candidate. With the influx of young talent in the Eagles’ secondary, led by second-year standouts Mitchell and DeJean, Ringo could still find himself on the outside looking in.

The 6-foot-2, 207-pound Ringo’s combination of size, speed and special teams prowess might also make him an attractive option for teams seeking depth and potential at corner. At just 22 years old, he has a definite upside that could be appealing to franchises looking to bolster their defensive backfield.

“Because he’s on a cheap rookie deal, Ringo would leave behind minimal dead money if the Eagles move on,” Xie also noted. “He does have two years left on that rookie contract though, which would give an acquiring team multiple years of team control if they want to take a look at the former 105th overall pick.”

A Look at the Niche Ringo Has Carved Out So Far in Philly

During his rookie season, Ringo appeared in all 17 regular season games, finishing with 21 total tackles, 1.0 sacks, and an interception.

His development was evident as the season progressed. Heading into Year 2, veterans commented on his improvements in practice, particularly his technique and fundamentals. Top receiver A.J. Brown was one vet who acknowledged Ringo’s growth.

“Kelee is difficult at times going against,”Brown said about Ringo heading into last season, via NBC Sports Philadelphia. “Because I go against him a lot. He’s definitely growing. You can see a different step with him. I”m not going to put too much pressure on him but you definitely see a different step with him. He’s hungry, he’s competing at a high level.”

Ringo’s 2024 season allowed him to carve out a niche role, particularly on special teams, where he excelled as a gunner. Although he didn’t secure a starting job in the secondary, he was a durable presence, playing in all 17 games. Per PFF, Ringo was targeted just seven times, allowing four catches for 64 yards. He also finished with 15 total tackles, a pass deflection and a forced fumble.

It’ll be interesting to see how much free agent addition Jackson and the rookie DB McWilliams push Ringo. How the young corner responds should be quite telling. Stay tuned.