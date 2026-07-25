Eagles Urged to Give ‘Change of Scenery’ to $76 Million Super Bowl Hero

It came as a bit of a surprise that the Arizona Cardinals placed edge rusher Josh Sweat on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list to kick off training camp — mainly because there had been no indication he’d been hurt during the 2024 season or the offseason.

The more likely scenario is the Cardinals are shopping Sweat, who has been part of trade rumors since he refused to show up for OTAs.

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox put Sweat at the top of his list of NFL stars who need a “change of scenery” in 2026, with a pair of Super Bowl contenders as the best places for a fresh start — the New England Patriots and a return to the Philadelphia Eagles, where he was 1 of the stars on a Super Bowl-winning team in 2024.

“Arizona Cardinals edge-rusher Josh Sweat reportedly hasn’t been pleased with the direction of the franchise this offseason and could welcome a trade,” Knox wrote on July 25. ” … While Arizona may not be publicly angling to move the 29-year-old, that doesn’t mean it won’t accept a strong offer. Sweat should hope it will since the Cardinals are more likely to contend for the top pick in the 2027 draft than a playoff spot. Sweat should hope that he can parlay the most prolific season of his career into an opportunity with a contender in need of pass-rush help.”

Josh Sweat’s PUP Designation Surprised NFL

Sweat being placed on the PUP list was the latest chapter in an offseason of discontent for Sweat, who left the Eagles in free agency for the Cardinals and a 4-year, $76.4 million contract following a bravura performance in Philadelphia’s 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in February 2025.

“A nice curveball to begin camp for the Cardinals as Josh Sweat and Paris Johnson Jr. headline a four-man PUP list,” Cardinals reporter Donnie Druin wrote on his official X account. “Players on PUP have ‘football related injuries’ and count towards the 90-man roster. They can come off but can’t go back on.”

Cardinals head coach Mike LaFleur dismissed Sweat’s absence as “maintenance” over undisclosed knee issues.

“The Paris thing is really just maintenance stuff,” LaFleur said. “Same thing with Josh … he’s in a good spot right now, and I expect him (at practice) at some point.”

Josh Sweat’s OTAs Absence Sparked Trade Rumors

Perhaps the biggest issue for Sweat — and the reason for his absence — is that the Cardinals suck right now and going 3-14 in 2025 was too much for him to handle after winning a Super Bowl the previous year with the Eagles.

The Cardinals have shown zero signs of life this offseason as well, and seem headed toward a major rebuild under 1st-year head coach Mike LaFleur.

“Don’t know the exact reason for the absence, but I’ve been hearing for awhile that Josh Sweat is not particularly happy in AZ,” NFL reporter Kyle Odegard wrote on his official X account on May 19.

Sweat’s discontent in Arizona could also be tied to the fact that the man who brought him in, Cardinals head coach and former Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, was fired in January after going 15-36 in 3 seasons in Arizona.

“Interestingly, Odegard didn’t say Sweat is in a contract dispute with the Cardinals,” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton wrote on May 20. “He’s in the second year of his deal, but his pact has no guaranteed money beyond 2026. Coming off a career-high 12 sacks last season, the 29-year-old may want more financial security. Also, keep in mind that Sweat reunited with Jonathan Gannon, who took the Cardinals’ head-coaching job in 2023 after two years as the Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator. Arizona fired him in January. Sweat’s issue with the Cardinals may go beyond his contract, though a pay raise could smooth things over with the premier pass-rusher.”