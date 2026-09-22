Chicago Bears Hit With More QB Injury News Before Facing Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles aren’t the only team dealing with injury concerns going into the Week 3 action on Monday Night Football.

The Chicago Bears could be without the starting quarterback, Caleb Williams, and now his primary backup as well.

Chicago Bears Get Unexpected QB News Before Facing Eagles

Getty LAKE FOREST, ILLINOIS – JUNE 04: Caleb Williams #18 of the Chicago Bears talks with Case Keenum #11 during Chicago Bears OTA Offseason Workout at Halas Hall on June 04, 2025 in Lake Forest, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Bears QB Tyson Bagent is dealing with a concussion and is in the NFL’s concussion protocol, sources say,” Ian Rapoport of NFL Network wrote on X on Tuesday, September 22.

“With Caleb Williams likely out with a hamstring injury, Case Keenum could be the starter vs the Eagles.”

While nothing is guaranteed at this time, the Eagles could catch a massive break on Monday Night Football by facing the Bears’ third-string passer.

Case Keenum History vs Philadelphia Eagles

Getty CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA – SEPTEMBER 13: Case Keenum #11 of the Chicago Bears looks on before a game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 13, 2026 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by David Jensen/Getty Images)

With Keenum playing most of his career as a backup, he only faced the Eagles twice.

The veteran quarterback famously ran the Minnesota Vikings‘ offense during the 2017 NFL season–the same year the Eagles met with Minnesota in the NFC Championship. The Eagles dominated with a 38-7 win, to advance to the Super Bowl.

Two seasons later, the Eagles took on a Washington Commanders team that started Keenum, and the Eagles won 32-27.

Keenum has been in the NFL since 2013. He has played with the Houston Texans, Los Angeles Rams, Vikings, Denver Broncos, Commanders, Cleveland Browns, Buffalo Bills, and now the Bears.

Philadelphia Eagles Right Now

Getty NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 20: Head Coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during warm ups prior to the game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 20, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)

The Eagles are currently undefeated.

Through the first two weeks of action, the Eagles have defeated the Washington Commanders and the Tennessee Titans.

It’s not a strong resume on paper, but the Eagles will take it, as they look forward to potentially making it three in a row with a second-straight road game in Chicago next week.