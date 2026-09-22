Chicago Bears Get Valuable Jalen Hurts Lesson From Titans Star

Clearly, Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts taught the NFL a valuable lesson at this point. The more players and coaches from the other side taunt or challenge him, the worse off it is for defenses going up against him.

The Tennessee Titans recently learned a lesson from the former Super Bowl MVP. While the Titans deserve plenty of credit for keeping the game close and nearly winning it themselves, Hurts put together a game-winning drive in crunch time to silence his doubters.

In the days leading up to the game, many took Jeffery Simmons‘ “make him a quarterback” quote as a jab. While the defensive tackle claims he wasn’t throwing shots, Hurts made it clear that he heard the statement–and wanted to make one of his own–but not with his words.

The Chicago Bears Got The Memo

According to reporter Devan Kaney, when Bears defensive lineman Dayo Odeyingbo caught up with the media at the top of Week 3, and took the compliment route with Hurts.

“He’s a Super Bowl champion. One of the better quarterbacks in the NFL…we have to be at our best on defense,” Odeyingbo said, according to Kaney.

That final drive and final result against the Titans, mixed with Hurts’ successful past, clearly got across.

Jalen Hurts’ 2026 NFL Season So Far

No AJ Brown? No problem.

Many wondered how Hurts would look playing without his former All-Pro teammate for the first time in four seasons, and it’s hard to say he misses Brown through two weeks. Can that change? Sure. So far, that’s just not the case.

Despite a questionable run game and a struggling offensive line, Hurts has looked excellent in the air and on the ground.

The star quarterback has completed 64.5% of his passes for 467 yards, five touchdowns, and two interceptions.

On the ground, Hurts has rushed 12 times for 62 yards. He picked up four first downs with his legs. And in typical Jalen Hurts fashion, he’s winning. In games against the Washington Commanders and the Titans, the Eagles are unbeaten.

The Chicago Bears are next on the schedule.