Chiefs Add Ex-Eagles FB After Missing Final Cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs are scooping up the former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker/fullback, Ben VanSumeren.
According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, VanSumeren is joining the Chiefs’ practice squad after he missed final cuts with the Buffalo Bills.
Ben VanSumeren’s NFL Career
The Michigan native had NCAA stints with two different schools before entering the NFL. He started at Michigan in 2018, and transferred to Michigan State for the 2021 NCAA season.
After the 2023 NFL Draft surpased, VanSumeren went undrafted. He entered the NFL as a hybrid, having stints playing fullback, halfback, and linebacker in college.
The Eagles initially signed VanSumeren as an undrafted prospect. He didn’t make the final roster in 2023, but returned to the team on the practice squad.
As a rookie, VanSumeren was called up and appeared in nine games as a linebacker. He registered 13 tackles.
In his sophomore season in 2024, VanSumeren appeared in 11 games, and came up with just three tackles on defense.
In 2025, VanSumeren switched from linebacker to fullback once again. Unfortunately, he appeared in just one game. VanSumeren suffered a season-ending knee injury durin Week 1 last year.
Back in April, VanSumeren signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. He spent the 2026 NFL Preseason battling for a job. When the Bills announced their final roster, it became clear that VanSumeren was not a part of their future. He wrapped up the preseason with three appearances. He caught three passes for ten yards.
Now, the Chiefs will bring in the ex-Eagle to continue with his offensive development.