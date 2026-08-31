Chiefs Add Ex-Eagles FB After Missing Final Cuts

The Kansas City Chiefs are scooping up the former Philadelphia Eagles linebacker/fullback, Ben VanSumeren.

According to NFL Insider Jordan Schultz, VanSumeren is joining the Chiefs’ practice squad after he missed final cuts with the Buffalo Bills.

Ben VanSumeren’s NFL Career

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 24: Ben VanSumeren #57 of the Philadelphia Eagles reacts during the third quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2024 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The Michigan native had NCAA stints with two different schools before entering the NFL. He started at Michigan in 2018, and transferred to Michigan State for the 2021 NCAA season.

After the 2023 NFL Draft surpased, VanSumeren went undrafted. He entered the NFL as a hybrid, having stints playing fullback, halfback, and linebacker in college.

Getty PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 24: Sam Ehlinger #4 of the Indianapolis Colts runs the ball and is tackled by Ben VanSumeren #57 of the Philadelphia Eagles in the second half of the preseason game at Lincoln Financial Field on August 24, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Colts defeated the Eagles 27-13. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles initially signed VanSumeren as an undrafted prospect. He didn’t make the final roster in 2023, but returned to the team on the practice squad.

As a rookie, VanSumeren was called up and appeared in nine games as a linebacker. He registered 13 tackles.

In his sophomore season in 2024, VanSumeren appeared in 11 games, and came up with just three tackles on defense.

In 2025, VanSumeren switched from linebacker to fullback once again. Unfortunately, he appeared in just one game. VanSumeren suffered a season-ending knee injury durin Week 1 last year.

Getty ROCHESTER, NEW YORK – JULY 29: Ben VanSumeren #45 of the Buffalo Bills makes a catch during training camp at St. John Fisher University on July 29, 2026 in Rochester, New York. (Photo by Joe Hrycych/Getty Images)

Back in April, VanSumeren signed a one-year deal with the Buffalo Bills. He spent the 2026 NFL Preseason battling for a job. When the Bills announced their final roster, it became clear that VanSumeren was not a part of their future. He wrapped up the preseason with three appearances. He caught three passes for ten yards.

Now, the Chiefs will bring in the ex-Eagle to continue with his offensive development.