Ex-NFL QB Subtly Reassigns Blame for Eagles’ 2025 Offensive Struggles

The Philadelphia Eagles struggled offensively last season, raising plenty of questions during the offseason.

They finished in the bottom 15 in every major offensive statistical category in 2025. That led to former offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo being let go after one season, with Sean Mannion taking over.

Patullo got a lot of the blame for the offensive struggles, but should it be all on him? One former NFL quarterback doesn’t think so, and everyone can pretty much guess who he wants to add blame to.

Ex-NFL QB Won’t Let Kevin Patullo Get All the Blame for Philadelphia Eagles’ Struggles

NBC Sports NFL analyst Chris Simms took to X to send a cryptic post. There, he makes one thing clear about Patullo.

“If you think the Eagles offensive struggles last year were all Kevin Patullo, you’re not paying attention.”

Anyone who has followed Simms knows he is subtly trying to shift more blame onto Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts. Simms is notorious for being very critical of Hurts. This is what he said about Hurts when Simms ranked him as the 21st-best quarterback in the NFL entering the 2026 season back in May.

“I know he’s a winner, but I mean [expletive], everybody won at Alabama, and Oklahoma, and most people would win on this Philadelphia team too, so I’m sick of hearing that crap.”

Hurts has done more than win 69.5% of his regular-season starts, though. He’s also a three-time Pro Bowler, two-time Super Bowl participant, Super Bowl champion, and Super Bowl MVP.

Chris Simms Wants More Responsibility on Jalen Hurts for Eagles’ Struggles

No one would deny the fact that Hurts deserves some of the blame. Based on Simms’ history, though, he would most likely want the most blame to be on Hurts.

Patullo deserves most of the blame because he called run plays on first and second down, then a hitch route on third down. His play calling was too predictable, and he struggled with making second-half adjustments.

Hurts could have been 100% more aggressive with his passes, but others share the blame, too. Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni could have been better with decision-making in games. How about A.J. Brown playing better in the NFC Wild Card loss to the San Francisco 49ers?

At the end of the day, Patullo was running the offense. He had the power to make changes and call other players, but he didn’t. Ultimately, he should shoulder most of the blame.

The 2026 season under Mannion will really show how much of 2025 should have been on Hurts. If he can go out there and perform well, that will silence the critics like Simms for good.