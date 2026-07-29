Polarizing Former Eagles Safety Called Out for Locker Room ‘Issue’ With New Team

When it comes to former Philadelphia Eagles safety C.J. Gardner-Johnson, it’s always messy.

The controversial safety and Super Bowl champion’s 1st season with the Buffalo Bills got off to a rocky start on Wednesday as 1st-year head coach Joe Brady had to step in and shut down a livestream by Gardner-Johnson in the locker room/training room area.

“Just be mindful of doing (a livestream) in the locker room and training room area,” Brady appears to say as Gardner-Johnson livestreams.

“Ok chat, I’m out,” Gardner-Johnson says after seeming to acknowledge Brady.

Gardner-Johnson, who led the NFL with 6 interceptions in 2022 and won a Super Bowl with the Eagles following the 2024 season, signed a 1-year, $3.5 million free-agent contract with the Bills on March 12.

The Bills are Gardner-Johnson’s 7th team in 8 seasons — including 2 separate stints with the Eagles — and his 4th team in the last 15 months.

“There are standards,” Brady said on Wednesday. “There’s a personality I want us to be about. That’s what we handle in team meetings. If I see things that aren’t the standard or living up to it or getting in the way of it, I’ll address it. Something like (the livestream) was not an issue (in meetings). It was not a concern.”

The incident raised all kinds of red flags for Bills Mafia, which probably triggered some PTSD for Eagles fans.

“Joe Brady shut down CJ Gardner-Johnson’s live stream,” Bills Outlet wrote on its official X account, punctuated by the crying and facepalm emojis.

“C.J. Gardner-Johnson’s first season with the Bills off to a great start,” Bills reporter Alex Brasky wrote on his official X account on Wednesday. “First-year head coach Joe Brady already had to shut down one of his livestreams in the locker room/training room. This will end well; I’m sure of it.”

CJGJ Hits Back at ‘Locker Room Cancer’ Label

Gardner-Johnson’s full spectrum of takes was on display in a wide-ranging June interview with The Athletic’s Tim Graham, where he talked about everything from being labeled a locker-room cancer to taking joy in the Eagles losing players off the Super Bowl-winning team he was a part of in 2024.

The Eagles traded Gardner-Johnson to the Houston Texans shortly after their Super Bowl win in February 2025, and he was cut by the Texans just 3 games into his tenure. He was briefly on the practice squad of the Baltimore Ravens before finishing the season with the Chicago Bears.

“One of the narratives is I’m a cancer in the locker room,” Gardner-Johnson told Graham. “That just came out when? After Houston? Where was that after the Super Bowl loss? Where was that after the Super Bowl win? When we do our homework and really think about it, where have I been a cancer?”

CJGJ Seems Like Definition of Locker-Room Cancer

Gardner-Johnson managed to trash the Eagles, Ravens, and Texans in 1 fell swoop. Add to that times in the past where he’s also thrown another 1 of his former teams, the Detroit Lions, directly under the bus, and, yes, he starts to seem like a bit of a locker-room cancer. Maybe the exact definition of it.

Regarding his last stint with the Eagles, Graham observed that Gardner-Johnson seemed happy that his old team was starting to lose players from their Super Bowl-winning team in 2024 through free agency and trades.

“Gardner-Johnson seemed to take glee in what he considers a dismantling of Philadelphia’s championship squad,” Graham wrote. “The Eagles on June 1 traded star receiver A.J. Brown to the New England Patriots. Gardner-Johnson also chided them for losing free-agent safety Reed Blankenship to the Texans as a roundabout replacement for himself.”

“Saquon (Barkley), I hope you’re happy!” Gardner-Johnson said to Graham. “You see that band’s getting broken up.”

‘Most Annoying Player’ & ‘Biggest Trash Talker’

Gardner-Johnson, who led the NFL in interceptions in 2022 with 6 interceptions and added 6 interceptions for the Eagles in 2024, has been named both the NFL’s “Most Annoying Player” and “Biggest Trash Talker” in anonymous polls voted on by his fellow players in 2023 and 2024.

From The Athletic: “Last season we asked players to name the biggest trash-talker. This year, we broadened the question to most annoying, leaving it to the players’ discretion to decide what qualified as annoying. Well, last year’s biggest trash-talker, Philadelphia Eagles defensive back C.J. Gardner-Johnson, took the crown again.”