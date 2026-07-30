Moments before the Philadelphia Eagles took the field for day one of NFL training camp on July 29, the team issued some bad news.

The newly acquired defensive standout Jonathan Greenard was revealed to have a pectoral injury. As a result, he is beginning training camp on the PUP.

Although the early reports suggested that Greenard is unlikely to miss a lot of time, the defensive coordinator Vic Fangio didn’t exactly offer a promising update on day two of camp on July 30.

Eagles Coach Has Concerning Reaction To Jonathan Greenard Injury Timeline

According to SI’s John McMullen, Fangio told reporters that Greenard could “miss a lot of camp.”

When asked about a specific timeline–could he be ready for Week 1 in September–Fangio wasn’t taking the optimistic route.

“Remains to be seen,” he told reporters, per McMullen.

The Eagles Have Some Concerns

The Eagles targeted Greenard during a critical offseason. Instead of using their 2026 third-round pick on a new rookie, they sent the selection, along with a 2027 third-round pick, in order to pick up Greenard from the Minnesota Vikings.

The Eagles immediately issued a four-year, $100 million deal, with half of it guaranteed to Greenard. Unfortunately, his Eagles stint will start on a strange note.

Throughout his career, Greenard played for the Houston Texans and the Minnesota Vikings. During his final season in Houston, Greenard appeared in 15 games. He racked up 52 tackles and 12.5 sacks.

In his final run with the Vikings last year, Greenard played in just 12 games. He came up with 38 tackles and 3.0 sacks. When he last played a full season with the Vikings in 2024, Greenard had 12.0 sacks and 59 tackles.

Now, the Eagles have to consider whether it’s worth bringing in additional talent or not. Brandon Graham’s name was tossed out as a suggestion, but the wheels aren’t in motion for the franchise legend just yet.

The Eagles should have a better idea of what’s next when they see what they are working with in camp.