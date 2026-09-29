Eagles Coaches Get Called Out By NFL Hall Of Famer After Loss vs Bears

Monday Night Football against the Chicago Bears didn’t go the way the Philadelphia Eagles planned.

Both sides of the ball struggled, with the offense putting up just seven points.

By the end of the night, Philadelphia coaches were getting called out, with the Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe feeling strongly about the decision-making from Nick Sirianni’s side.

“Are Eagles coaches really this incompetent?” Sharpe said on X. “4th and 2 you don’t go, but 4th and 5 is the right time. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️.”

Sharpe was far from the only viewer to call out the Eagles’ coaching staff. Clearly, Chicago was the more prepared team going into the game. It was a bad look for the two-time NFC Champion and one-time Super Bowl-winning coach, Sirianni.

“Yes. Yes they are…” one fan responded to Sharpe.

“Offensive coordinator has no idea what he’s doing,” another said, calling out Sean Mannion’s decisions.

“Sirianni be trippen unc, but this is life as an Eagles fan unfortunately,” another fan added.

Bears Dominate The Eagles On Monday Night Football

The Eagles had a clear advantage going into the game. At least, that’s what they thought.

The Bears lost their starting quarterback, Caleb Williams, to a hamstring injury. His primary backup, Tyson Bagent, was cleared for action but missed a chunk of practice this week due to a concussion.

The Bears rolled out Case Keenum to start against the Eagles, and he outplayed Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles’ quarterback completed 16 of 25 passes for 153 yards, zero touchdowns, and one interception. Andy Dalton also checked in for a few plays, throwing an interception on his one pass attempt.

Meanwhile, Keenum completed 24 of 34 passes for 247 yards, two touchdowns, and zero interceptions.

The Eagles lost the game 27-7, to move to 2-1 on the year.