Commanders Owner Reveals True Feelings About Eagles

On Sunday night, someone on the social media team for the Philadelphia 76ers had an almost untenable decision placed in front of them.

The choices? Do the right thing and congratulate the Philadelphia Eagles for defeating the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game and advancing to the Super Bowl — which every other pro sports team in Philadelphia did — or pretend like it didn’t happen.

With the risk of a congratulatory post drawing the ire of 76ers and Commanders owner Josh Harris, whoever was running that account made a business decision and chose … gainful employment.

Whether the edict had already been handed down by Harris not to do so in the case of a Commanders win was what drew the ire of Barstool Sports blogger Jordie the day following the game.

From Barstool Sports: “What a small, sad little man Josh Harris is. First he gets bullied and stuffed back into a locker after trying to move the Sixers from the South Philadelphia Sports Complex … He loses out on getting his own arena, and then a few weeks later he ends up getting his doors blown off in the NFC Championship Game by his next door neighbor. So what does he do? Well clearly he sent out a memo saying the Sixers wouldn’t make any acknowledgment of the Eagles after the game. That’s the only clear explanation for why the Sixers admin hasn’t fired off a ‘Go Birds’ tweet yet. The petty little (expletive) is so far in his feelings that he won’t even let the team congratulate the Eagles on social.”

Harris, who has an estimated net worth of $11.3 billion, owns teams in the NBA, NFL and NHL, where he also owns the New Jersey Devils.

Harris’ History of Pro Sports Ownership

If the Commanders are the apple of Harris’ eye, that’s understandable. The NFL is the most high profile professional sports league in the world and the team represents the biggest investment Harris has ever made after he bought the team from Daniel Snyder for a whopping $6 billion in July 2023.

That Harris has so shortly seen a return on investment was one of the more shocking developments in the NFL in the 2024 regular season — the Commanders were in the NFC Championship Game for the first time since 1991 and won a playoff game for the first time since 2005. They also have what looks like one of the NFL’s brightest stars in rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft and a Pro Bowler in his first season.

Harris, who owns the Commanders alongside Basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson, bought the 76ers from Comcast for a paltry $280 million in 2011. In 2024, Forbes valued the team at an incredible $4.6 billion.

In 2013, Harris bought the Devils and their home arena, the Prudential Center, for a combined $320 million. In 2024, Forbes valued the Devils at $2.1 billion.

One thing Harris’ teams have never done under his ownership is play for a championship. The Devils have made the playoffs just twice since he took over and the 76ers have never made it past the Eastern Conference semifinals.