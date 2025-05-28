Controversial Former Eagles Star Skips Start of OTAs With New Team

Haason Reddick’s post-Philadelphia Eagles fall from grace continues to astound.

The controversial former standout, who Philadelphia traded to the Jets before last season, once again is on the sidelines after Reddick did not show up for the first day of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ organized team activities Tuesday.

Reddick signed a one-year, $14 million contract with the Buccaneers in the off-season, a year after the Eagles shipped him out to the New York Jets.

The Bucs are the ninth-year pro’s fifth NFL team, but his most successful campaigns came in Philadelphia, where Reddick posted 27 sacks and five forced fumbles over 34 games in 2022 and 2023. Reddick finished fourth in NFL Defensive Player of the Year voting in 2022 and helped the Eagles reach the Super Bowl that year.

Reddick has 424 tackles, 59 sacks and five fumble recoveries — three came with the Eagles in 2022 — over his 124-game NFL career.

Why Is Haason Reddick Skipping OTAs?

It’s a good question and one the Buccaneers themselves are asking.

“I’m sure one of these days [he’ll see Reddick],” Buccaneers coach Todd Bowles said.

Still, Reddick is not the only high-profile Buccaneers veteran that has not yet attended the Bucs facility during OTAs. Wide receivers Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, plus All-Pro tackle Tristan Wirfs have also been noticeably missing.

“Some guys are nicked up, and we understand that,” Bowles said. “Of the seven of them missing, probably about five of them are nicked up, and we understand where they are in their training and we keep in contact.”

But Reddick not attending the offseason practice continues his trend of holding out. The Eagles dealt Reddick to the Jets for a conditional third-round draft pick in April, and Reddick almost immediately held out from training camp while requesting a long-term contract from New York.

Reddick requested a trade from the Jets before even suiting up for practice with the team. He held out and missed seven games then posted only one sack and 14 tackles while starting only two games for the Jets.

When Will The Eagles Play Against Haason Reddick?

The Eagles did not square off against Reddick in 2024, since he was holding out when they played the Jets in their annual preseason game. But Philadelphia will get a glimpse at its former standout game-wrecking linebacker when it heads south to take on the Buccaneers in Week 4.

Their game in Tampa will be the third straight season the Eagles head to Raymond James Stadium for a regular-season affair in September against the Bucs — and its second straight Week 4 game in Central Florida.

Philadelphia topped Tampa Bay 25-11 on Monday Night Football in Week 3 in 2023 but were upset 33-16 by the Bucs in Week 4 of the 2024 season.

Reddick may have the game scheduled on his personal calendar, but the veteran has not had many memorable moments in his career against the Eagles, though many Philadelphia fans may not remember his tenure before he joined the Eagles when he played with the Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers.

He has three career sacks, 11 solo tackles and two forced fumbles in three career games against Philadelphia, and his teams are 1-2 in those games.