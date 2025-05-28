Eagles’ $51 Million Disappointment Predicted to Have Major Bounce Back in 2025

The Philadelphia Eagles‘ pass rush obliterated Patrick Mahomes, sacking the Kansas City Chiefs’ quarterback six times in a blowout Super Bowl LIX victory, but Bryce Huff had long since become an afterthought.

Huff, 27, wasn’t just a healthy scratch in the Super Bowl but he didn’t record a single tackle in either of the Eagles’ playoff victories over the Green Bay Packers and Washington Commanders on the road to New Orleans.

It’s impossible not to view Huff’s output in 2024, just 2.5 sacks with one forced fumble and 13 total tackles in 12 games as one of the biggest disappointments across the league.

The Case for Bryce Huff as Philadelphia Eagles’ Bounce Back Star

After the Eagles didn’t address edge rusher in either free agency or the 2025 NFL Draft, the stage could be set for Huff to put last season’s disappointments in the rearview mirror and begin living up to his colossal contract.

Over at Pro Football Focus, NFL analyst Dalton Wasserman put together a list of each team’s top bounce back candidate for the 2025 season, including Huff for the Eagles.

“Huff’s first season in Philadelphia couldn’t have gone much worse,” Wasserman writes for PFF. “He lost his starting job by Week 9 and was a non-factor during the Eagles’ Super Bowl run. His 15.0% pass-rush win rate marked a steep decline from his production with the Jets. However, with Philadelphia losing edge defenders Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham this offseason, Huff will have another opportunity to prove he can provide meaningful pass-rush value in 2025.”

Despite his low sack total, Huff finished last season with a 68.2 pass rush grade from Pro Football Focus while adding 20 quarterback pressures, so there’s reason for cautious optimism that he could return to form in his second season in coordinator Vic Fangio’s defense.

Meanwhile, even though Nolan Smith is entrenched as a starter as the former first-round pick enters his third NFL season off a 6.5 sack campaign, Josh Sweat’s departure via free agency should create opportunities for Huff to play meaningful snaps.

What Huff is able to do when he is on the field will go a long way towards either reinforcing his label as a free agent bust or turning the corner towards living up to his massive deal.

Eagles Legend Brandon Graham Honored by Pro Football Writers of America

Brandon Graham wasn’t just instrumental in the Eagles winning two Super Bowl trophies, he was one of the locker room’s most respected leadership voices throughout his 15-year career, and after retiring earlier this offseason took home the Pro Football Writers of America “Good Guy” Award.

Graham, 37, was honored for his “qualities and professional style in helping pro football writers do their jobs.”

In a lot of ways, Graham was often a spokesmen for other players on the roster and frequently drew large crowds of reporters to his locker each week and never shied away from a tough question or was there to pick up a teammate who may have been drawing criticism that week.

Graham retired as one of just four Eagles players with two Super Bowl rings.