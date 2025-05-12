Eagles Insider Predicts Huge Potential Move for DB Cooper DeJean

Cooper DeJean is coming off one of the more memorable rookie campaigns in recent memory.

The Philadelphia Eagles cornerback earned a spot on the Pro Football Writers of America (PFWA) All-Rookie Team, also placing fourth in the AP’s NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year voting last year.

DeJean’s most memorable moment came during Super Bowl 59, though. On his 22nd birthday, he intercepted a pass from Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and returned it 38 yards for a touchdown, simultaneously marking his first career interception and the first pick-six by an Eagles player in a Super Bowl.

Now entering Year 2, DeJean put together a highlight reel of plays he made from the nickel corner position in 2024, but according to one team insider, he could be moving to the outside as a cover corner in 2025.

Cooper DeJean Expected to Move From Nickel to Outside Corner in 2025

The Athletic’s Brooks Kubena was asked in his May 9 Eagles mailbag whether or not the Eagles would be moving DeJean over to cover corner, particularly after the loss of veteran CB Darius Slay this offseason.

“This is the most pressing question of the offseason. The decision will affect the shape of the secondary,” Kubena wrote. “The only reason this is up for debate is because of how superb Cooper DeJean was at nickel.”

After being selected 40th overall in the second round of the 2024 NFL Draft, DeJean began the season primarily contributing on special teams. However, following the Eagles’ Week 5 bye, he was promoted to the starting nickelback position in Week 6 against the Cleveland Browns. From there on, he played lights out.

But this move also has a financial component to consider.

“I expect DeJean to move to cornerback. It is an invaluable position, one DeJean is most gifted to fulfill,” Kubena also noted, adding:

“If his trajectory at nickel continues, he’d warrant an extension of greater value than the three-year, $40 million contract the Chicago Bears recently awarded Kyler Gordon, the NFL’s highest-paid nickel. That’s substantially less than the three-year, $90 million extension the Houston Texans awarded Derek Stingley, the NFL’s highest-paid cornerback. The value gap alone is reason enough for DeJean to replace Slay.”

Eagles Have Several Intriguing Young Players in the Secondary

Throughout the regular season, DeJean continued to make plays that made him stand out. He finished with 51 total tackles (38 solo), 0.5 sacks, a forced fumble and three fumble recoveries over 16 games. One example of his playmaking prowess occurred in Philly’s Week 9 matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. DeJean made a game-changing tackle on Ja’Marr Chase during a critical fourth-down play, showcasing his ability to perform under pressure against top-tier talent.

The Eagles have several other young players in their secondary who are still developing, and that could impact where everyone lines up, as well.

“The Eagles must also balance two questions: 1) What is DeJean’s best position? 2) What is the defense’s best-possible secondary?” Kubena added. “Kelee Ringo has been developing in the background for two seasons. The Eagles also signed Adoree’ Jackson, an eight-year starting cornerback. It’s too soon to say whether either Ringo or Jackson will perform well enough to keep DeJean inside. But if DeJean indeed plays cornerback, the Eagles are equipped with options at nickel.”

We’ll see how it all shakes out, but either way, Eagles Nation has to be excited about what they have in DeJean.

Next up for DeJean off the field? He’ll be starting a new podcast ‘Exciting Whites’ with teammate Reed Blankenship.