Eagles All-Pro Cooper DeJean Tops List of NFL ‘Hybrids’

The Philadelphia Eagles have a unique situation on defense — they have arguably the NFL’s best player at their respective positions on every level.

At defensive tackle, they’ve got NFL All-Pro Jalen Carter.

At inside linebacker, they’ve got NFL All-Pro Zack Baun.

At outside cornerback, they’ve got NFL All-Pro Quinyon Mitchell.

Finally, at whatever position he’s playing these days, they’ve got NFL All-Pro Cooper DeJean, who topped the list of NFL.com’s star “hybrids” headed into 2026 — something like a safety/linebacker/slot cornerback who can do a little bit of everything.

DeJean, a 2024 2nd round pick, helped lead the Eagles to a Super Bowl win as a rookie and was named All-Pro at slot cornerback/nickelback in 2025.

“(DeJean) is the prototypical slot defender defensive coordinators covet in the star role,” NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks wrote. “DeJean’s exceptional athleticism, versatility and coverage skills make him the ideal decathlete to match up with slot receivers and tight ends in space. He can shadowbox crafty route runners but also flashes the quick hands and knockout power to neutralize big-bodied pass catchers between the hashes. Although DeJean spent most of 2025 in coverage, Vic Fangio’s recent comments on the third-year pro playing strong safety in base packages could signal more responsibilities in the box as a run stopper and pass rusher on simulated pressures and five-man blitzes.”

Position Switch — Sort Of — for Cooper DeJean

Fangio said in May that DeJean will start games at safety and move to slot cornerback when the Eagles go to nickel packages — the position he has dominated at the last 2 seasons.

“Eagles DC Vic Fangio told reporters Cooper DeJean will play safety in base personnel, a change from last season when DeJean started at outside CB in base,” The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane wrote on his official X account.

“The Eagles will play Cooper DeJean at safety in base defense, per DC Vic Fangio,” Sleeper Eagles wrote on its official X account. “DeJean played one snap at free safety last season.”

“Cooper DeJean is moving to SAFETY in the Eagles base defense, per Vic Fangio,” Eagle Times wrote on its official X account. “Last year as a slot CB, he ranked #1 in: PFF coverage grade, Catch rate allowed, Passer rating allowed, Yards per coverage snap. Now he plays everywhere.”

Top Hybrids List Could See New Face in 2026

The elephant in the room for all of the players on NFL.com’s “Hybrids” list in 2026 is that a new face threatens to crash the party in Dallas Cowboys rookie and No. 11 overall pick Caleb Downs.

According to Pro Football Focus NFL reporter Bradley Locker, Downs will be the “NFL’s next elite slot defender as a rookie.”

In an interesting twist, 34-year-old former Eagles cornerbacks coach Christian Parker is now the Cowboys’ defensive coordinator.

“Parker sought a legitimate game-changer with one of the Cowboys’ top two picks,” Locker wrote. “He got just that in Downs, who has a chance to revolutionize the unit from the get-go as the team’s primary nickel/slot defender.”

The last 2 Super Bowl champions have come with elite rookie slot cornerbacks — DeJean in 2024 and Seattle Seahawks star Nick Emmanwori in 2025.