Eagles Praised for Adding ‘Feisty’ Cornerback in Fifth Round

The Philadelphia Eagles didn’t let winning a Super Bowl keep them from completely revamping their secondary in 2025 — a mass exodus of veteran cornerbacks and safeties who helped make them world champions in 2024.

Taking their place as headliners will be second-year cornerbacks Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean, who will have to quickly go from Padawans to Jedi Masters after becoming starters as rookies.

Into the void left by the ousted veterans steps rookie cornerback Mac McWilliams, a fifth round pick (No. 145 overall) out of UCF who ESPN’s Field Yates singled out as one of his favorite picks in the 2025 NFL draft.

“The Eagles focused on cornerback early in the draft last year, with Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean playing a key role in their Super Bowl run,” Yates wrote on April 29. “But they needed to replenish their depth after the departures of veterans Darius Slay Jr. and Avonte Maddox. McWilliams profiles as a slot corner given his size, but I love the feistiness and explosiveness with which he plays. Before transferring to UCF, he played slot corner and returned punts at UAB in 2023.”

From Pensacola to UAB to Power Four Standout

McWilliams starred at Pensacola’s Pine Forest High School before 3 seasons at UAB and a final season with a Power Four program at UCF in 2024.

With the Knights, the 5-foot-10, 191-pound McWilliams had 32 tackles, 7 TFL, 1 interception and 2 pass deflections in 2024 and has plenty of special teams value in the NFL and was a fill-in as a punt returner throughout his career.

In 42 career games, McWilliams had 133 tackles, 13 TFL, 25 pass deflections and 2 interceptions, including 1 returned for a touchdown. He solidified his draft stock by running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds at the NFL scouting combine.

“Tenacious cornerback whose 2024 tape helped spotlight his toughness and short-area athleticism,” NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote. “McWilliams is best in off coverages. He plays with anticipation and burst to swarm the top of the route from his pedal and is quick to pounce on zone throws … There is zero hesitation when it’s time to step downhill and support the run, though, and he’s a physical tackler who can do it on his own. McWilliams’ 2023 tape was a mess, but he was much improved in 2024 and looks capable of finding backup work as a nickelback for a zone-heavy team.”

Eagles Have Plenty of Talent Back on Defense

While the Eagles will have an overhauled secondary in 2025, the NFL’s top defense in 2024 will still be more than formidable in 2024 and enter the year more than capable of winning a second consecutive Super Bowl.

While Mitchell and DeJean, who had a thrilling, 38-yard interception return for a touchdown in the Super Bowl, will be counted on to anchor the defensive backfield, the Eagles also return arguably the NFL’s best inside linebacker in NFL All-Pro Zack Baun and arguably the NFL’s best defensive tackle in NFL All-Pro Jalen Carter.

Baun, who played on a 1-year, $3 million contract in 2024, was a priority for the Eagles in the offseason and signed a 3-year, $51.1 million contract on March 5 that included $34 million in guaranteed money.