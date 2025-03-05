Hi, Subscriber

Eagles Shock NFL With $51 Million Free Agent Contract for All-Pro LB

  • 1 Shares
  • Updated
Zack Baun
Getty
Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Zack Baun.

Headed into the 2024 season, the competition for free agent linebacker Zack Baun wasn’t much of a competition at all. Any of the 32 NFL teams could have probably had Baun, who’d just spent 4 unremarkable seasons as an edge rusher and special teams player for the New Orleans Saints.

After just one Cinderella season with the Philadelphia Eagles on a 1-year, $1.6 million contract that ended with a Super Bowl win and NFL All-Pro honors for Baun — after a position switch to inside linebacker — the Eagles broke the bank for the player at the heart of the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

“Breaking: Eagles are re-signing All-Pro LB Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed at signing and additional $1.5 million in incentives and escalators, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 5. “The contract instantly makes Baun one of the highest-paid LBs in the NFL.”

Baun’s value to the Eagles — and possibly a gaggle of other NFL teams — was way beyond his projected market value. Spotrac had Baun projected to receive a 2-year, $19.4 million contract.

Eagles Signaled Baun’s New Contract in Works

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported the Eagles were treating Baun as a “priority” in free agency.

“Obviously a phenomenal season — first-team All-Pro, top-five defensive player of the year. Tremendous person, tremendous character,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said on February 25. “Made a huge difference during the regular season, made a huge difference during the playoffs, made a huge difference in the Super Bowl. And so, those are guys that you obviously want to keep. There’s no doubt about it, we’ll make a concerted effort to try to keep him here. But … obviously he has an opportunity to hit free agency.”

Baun became a full time starter for the first time in his career in Philadelphia and came through with 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 1 interception. In 4 postseason games including win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Baun had 33 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries in 4 playoff games.

“The Eagles thought they were getting a rotational edge rusher and special teams contributor when they signed Baun to a one-year deal last offseason,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on January 29. “Instead, he developed into one of the best off-ball linebackers in football … Philadelphia doesn’t typically invest a ton in the linebacker position, but with Nakobe Dean facing a long recovery from a torn patellar tendon, there should be even more urgency to sign its breakout star to a long-term deal.”

Eagles Make 2 Massive Deals in 2 Days

Baun’s signing comes one day after news broke of another massive deal for the Eagles after they made NFL All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley the highest paid player at his position in NFL history with a 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension. Barkley is coming off a season in which he became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

“Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 4. “The deal makes Barkley the NFL’s first $20 million+ per-year running back. Barkley also has the ability to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing.”

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

Read More
,

Philadelphia Eagles Players

Saquon Barkley's headshot S. Barkley
Zack Baun's headshot Z. Baun
Mekhi Becton's headshot M. Becton
Reed Blankenship's headshot R. Blankenship
Thomas Booker's headshot T. Booker
Sydney Brown's headshot S. Brown
A.J. Brown's headshot A. Brown
Oren Burks's headshot O. Burks
Grant Calcaterra's headshot G. Calcaterra
Parris Campbell's headshot P. Campbell
Jalen Carter's headshot J. Carter
Tariq Castro-Fields's headshot T. Castro-Fields
Lewis Cine's headshot L. Cine
Le'Raven Clark's headshot L. Clark
Elijah Cooks's headshot E. Cooks
Britain Covey's headshot B. Covey
Jordan Davis's headshot J. Davis
Tyrion Davis-Price's headshot T. Davis-Price
Cooper DeJean's headshot C. DeJean
Nakobe Dean's headshot N. Dean
Landon Dickerson's headshot L. Dickerson
Jahan Dotson's headshot J. Dotson
Jack Driscoll's headshot J. Driscoll
Jake Elliott's headshot J. Elliott
Kenneth Gainwell's headshot K. Gainwell
Dallas Gant's headshot D. Gant
C.J. Gardner-Johnson's headshot C. Gardner-Johnson
Dallas Goedert's headshot D. Goedert
Brandon Graham's headshot B. Graham
Danny Gray's headshot D. Gray
Gabe Hall's headshot G. Hall
KJ Henry's headshot K. Henry
Bryce Huff's headshot B. Huff
Jalyx Hunt's headshot J. Hunt
Jalen Hurts's headshot J. Hurts
E.J. Jenkins's headshot E. Jenkins
Fred Johnson's headshot F. Johnson
Lane Johnson's headshot L. Johnson
Cam Jurgens's headshot C. Jurgens
Trevor Keegan's headshot T. Keegan
Darian Kinnard's headshot D. Kinnard
Cameron Latu's headshot C. Latu
Rick Lovato's headshot R. Lovato
Avonte Maddox's headshot A. Maddox
Jordan Mailata's headshot J. Mailata
Braden Mann's headshot B. Mann
Ochaun Mathis's headshot O. Mathis
Tristin McCollum's headshot T. McCollum
Tanner McKee's headshot T. McKee
Quinyon Mitchell's headshot Q. Mitchell
Nick Muse's headshot N. Muse
Lew Nichols's headshot L. Nichols
Parry Nickerson's headshot P. Nickerson
Moro Ojomo's headshot M. Ojomo
Kenny Pickett's headshot K. Pickett
Eli Ricks's headshot E. Ricks
Kelee Ringo's headshot K. Ringo
Isaiah Rodgers's headshot I. Rodgers
Andre' Sam's headshot A. Sam
Will Shipley's headshot W. Shipley
Ainias Smith's headshot A. Smith
Nolan Smith's headshot N. Smith
DeVonta Smith's headshot D. Smith
Tyler Steen's headshot T. Steen
Josh Sweat's headshot J. Sweat
Brett Toth's headshot B. Toth
Jeremiah Trotter's headshot J. Trotter
C.J. Uzomah's headshot C. Uzomah
Laekin Vakalahi's headshot L. Vakalahi
Ben VanSumeren's headshot B. VanSumeren
Milton Williams's headshot M. Williams
Johnny Wilson's headshot J. Wilson
A.J. Woods's headshot A. Woods
Byron Young's headshot B. Young

Comments

Eagles Shock NFL With $51 Million Free Agent Contract for All-Pro LB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x