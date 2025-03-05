Eagles Shock NFL With $51 Million Free Agent Contract for All-Pro LB

Headed into the 2024 season, the competition for free agent linebacker Zack Baun wasn’t much of a competition at all. Any of the 32 NFL teams could have probably had Baun, who’d just spent 4 unremarkable seasons as an edge rusher and special teams player for the New Orleans Saints.

After just one Cinderella season with the Philadelphia Eagles on a 1-year, $1.6 million contract that ended with a Super Bowl win and NFL All-Pro honors for Baun — after a position switch to inside linebacker — the Eagles broke the bank for the player at the heart of the NFL’s No. 1 defense.

“Breaking: Eagles are re-signing All-Pro LB Zack Baun to a three-year, $51 million contract, including $34 million guaranteed at signing and additional $1.5 million in incentives and escalators, per sources,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 5. “The contract instantly makes Baun one of the highest-paid LBs in the NFL.”

Baun’s value to the Eagles — and possibly a gaggle of other NFL teams — was way beyond his projected market value. Spotrac had Baun projected to receive a 2-year, $19.4 million contract.

Eagles Signaled Baun’s New Contract in Works

The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reported the Eagles were treating Baun as a “priority” in free agency.

“Obviously a phenomenal season — first-team All-Pro, top-five defensive player of the year. Tremendous person, tremendous character,” Eagles general manager Howie Roseman said on February 25. “Made a huge difference during the regular season, made a huge difference during the playoffs, made a huge difference in the Super Bowl. And so, those are guys that you obviously want to keep. There’s no doubt about it, we’ll make a concerted effort to try to keep him here. But … obviously he has an opportunity to hit free agency.”

Baun became a full time starter for the first time in his career in Philadelphia and came through with 151 tackles, 3.5 sacks, 5 forced fumbles and 1 interception. In 4 postseason games including win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX, Baun had 33 tackles, 2 interceptions, 3 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble and 2 fumble recoveries in 4 playoff games.

“The Eagles thought they were getting a rotational edge rusher and special teams contributor when they signed Baun to a one-year deal last offseason,” ESPN’s Tim McManus wrote on January 29. “Instead, he developed into one of the best off-ball linebackers in football … Philadelphia doesn’t typically invest a ton in the linebacker position, but with Nakobe Dean facing a long recovery from a torn patellar tendon, there should be even more urgency to sign its breakout star to a long-term deal.”

Eagles Make 2 Massive Deals in 2 Days

Baun’s signing comes one day after news broke of another massive deal for the Eagles after they made NFL All-Pro running back Saquon Barkley the highest paid player at his position in NFL history with a 2-year, $41.2 million contract extension. Barkley is coming off a season in which he became just the ninth player in NFL history to rush for over 2,000 yards in a single season.

“Eagles are rewarding Saquon Barkley with a two-year, $41.2 million contract extension that makes him the highest-paid running back in NFL history, per sources,” Schefter wrote on his official X account on March 4. “The deal makes Barkley the NFL’s first $20 million+ per-year running back. Barkley also has the ability to earn an additional $15 million in incentives and escalators. The deal includes $36 million fully guaranteed at signing.”