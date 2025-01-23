Eagles Get Positive Injury Update Ahead of NFC Championship Game

Almost from the moment the Philadelphia Eagles drafted University of Toledo cornerback Quinyon Mitchell in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft, he’s been the guy.

The guy who covers the other team’s best wide receiver. The guy who sets the tempo in the secondary. The guy who likes like he’ll be one of the NFL’s best cornerbacks for the next decade.

That’s why their was a collective gasp from the Eagles fanbase when the star rookie went down with a shoulder injury trying to tackle Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford early in an NFC Divisional Round win and didn’t return to the game.

Mitchell now seems like he’ll be ready to go against the Washington Commanders in the NFC Championship Game on January 26 in Philadelphia, when he’ll be called upon to try and slow down one of the NFL’s best wide receivers in Terry McLaurin.

“Feeling good, ready to go this Sunday,” Mitchell told reporters on January 22 in a clip shared by Philadelphia’s KYW NewsRadio on its official X account. “… Just trying to make a tackle felt something in my shoulder/neck area and couldn’t go back in … very confident (in making tackles on Sunday). No limitations.”

The Eagles are already down one defensive starter in the postseason after linebacker Nakobe Dean suffered a season-ending injury when he tore his patellar tendon in a win over the Green Bay Packers in the NFC Wild Card Round on January 12.

Mitchell Goes From MAC to NFL Stardom

Mitchell was a 2-time All-American at Toledo and became the school’s first Chuck Bednarik Award semifinalist in 2023 after setting a school career record with 46 pass breakups. He followed that by wowing scouts at the NFL combine with a 4.33-second 40-yard dash.

Mitchell became the first MAC player selected in the first round since Western Michigan wide receiver Corey Davis in 2017 and the first Toledo player selected in the first round since defensive tackle Dan Williams in 1993.

Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski gave Mitchell an “A” grade while handing out grades for all 32 first-round picks toward the end of the regular season — one of just 5 “A” grades out of 32 picks.

“The crafty defensive back showed off college football’s best ball skills, but his value took off upon showing how well he can cover man-to-man at this year’s Senior Bowl,” Sobleski wrote. “The rookie hasn’t backed down from any assignment and has been a big reason behind Philadelphia’s transformation from a bottom-seven defense to this year’s top-ranked unit. In the Eagles’ current eight-game winning streak, Mitchell has allowed 30 or fewer yards into his coverage during each of those contests, per Pro Football Focus.”

Mitchell, DeJean Building Block for Defense

The Eagles went with cornerbacks for their first 2 picks in the 2024 draft, following Mitchell’s selection with Iowa cornerback Cooper DeJean in the second round.

Along with second-year defensive tackle and NFL All-Pro Jalen Carter, it’s not hard to see how Philadelphia likely has the core of their defense for the next decade.

“Between Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper Dejean, it looks like the Eagles could have a franchise-altering draft class on their hands,” ESPN’s Mina Kimes wrote on her official X account on November 14.