Ex-Top 5 Overall Pick Floated as Potential WR Target for Eagles

The Philadelphia Eagles added 7-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Julio Jones as a third wideout on last year’s roster. It didn’t work out all that well, but PhillyVoice’s Jimmy Kempski suggested the Eagles could try the veteran receiver route again this season with a different former top 10 selection — Corey Davis.

Davis was one of five wideouts still available in free agency Kempski suggested as a possible target for Philadelphia.

“In his most recent season with the Jets in 2022, he caught 32 passes for 536 yards (16.8 YPC) and 2 TDs in a bad Jets offense,” Kempski wrote. “He has some big play ability, but Davis’ claim to fame is that he is thought of as an extraordinary blocker as a receiver.

“Perhaps he might make sense as a rich man’s Zach Pascal?”

Davis was not only a top 10 selection in his draft class like Jones but was the No. 5 pick in 2017. He has averaged 14.2 yards per reception in his career, including 15.4 yards per catch in his past three seasons.

How WR Corey Davis Could Fit With the Eagles

Unlike Jones, who fulfilled his draft promise but wasn’t the same player in Philadelphia last season because of age and injuries, Davis never really lived up to his draft hype. In four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, he averaged 713 receiving yards per year and never recorded 1,000 yards in a season.

Over two seasons with the New York Jets, he never reached 600 yards. Furthermore, the most catches he has ever recorded in a season is 65.

He’s only 29, but rust could be an issue this fall for Davis. He retired and didn’t play at all during the 2023 season. ESPN’s Rich Cimini reported on March 14 that Davis applied for reinstatement to the league to come out of retirement.

The potential Davis makes an impact like Odell Beckham Jr. did last season after missing all of 2022, though, still exists. And if Davis could make that impact as a WR3 in Philadelphia, the Eagles passing offense could be significantly more dangerous.

A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith each averaged more than 13 yards per catch while recording at least 80 catches last season. Olamide Zaccheaus led the team with a 16.4 yards per reception average, but he made just 10 catches.

Beckham returned at 30 years old from a torn ACL last season to post 565 receiving yards and 16.1 yards per catch.

Other Potential WR Targets for Philadelphia

The other four free agent receivers Kempski named as potential targets for the Eagles were Michael Thomas, Hunter Renfrow, Russell Gage and interestingly, Jones. But unlike with Davis, Kempski explained why the other four receivers wouldn’t be a good fit for the Eagles this fall.

Kempski argued Thomas is “just not a great guy” who is past his prime and identified Renfrow as “not a fit” even though the Eagles “in theory” could use a slot receiver. Kempski added that the Eagles shouldn’t target Gage because of his small stature and 2023 injury.

As for Jones, Kempski simply argued he isn’t worth signing again at 35 years old. Jones only had 11 catches for 74 yards in 11 games last season.

“He’ll join an esteemed list of receivers who signed with the Eagles long after their best days in the NFL, like Art Monk, James Lofton, Roy Green, Mark Duper, and others,” Kempski wrote. “But no, the Eagles should not sign Julio Jones again.”

As one can see, there really aren’t many great receiving options still available in NFL free agency.

If the Eagles want a proven option with more guarantee for success, they will have to trade for a veteran over the summer. But if they are willing to take a risk on a veteran like they did last season with Jones, Davis appears to be one of the better bets.