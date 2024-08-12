Eagles Cut Veteran LB, Sign Defender With Ties to DC Vic Fangio

With one preseason game in the books, the Philadelphia Eagles have added to their secondary, signing safety Caden Sterns. The team officially announced the move on August 11.

To make room on the roster for Sterns, Philly released linebacker Shaquille Quarterman, who the team signed less than a week ago on August 5.

Sterns, who is still just 24 years old, has a history with Eagles’ first-year defensive coordinator Vic Fangio. The fourth-year defensive back was drafted in the fifth round (No. 152 overall) by the Denver Broncos in 2021, when Fangio still served as Denver’s head coach.

Injuries have derailed him in each of the last two seasons. Sterns was waived by the Broncos on August 5 and picked up by the Carolina Panthers shortly after that. Carolina ended up waiving him after a failed physical, and now, he’ll get a new opportunity with the Eagles.

You may not see Sterns right away, though.

Some Background on New Philadelphia Eagles Safety Caden Sterns

Sterns had an impressive start to his NFL career in Denver. He played 15 games (two starts) and amassed 28 total tackles (two for loss), two quarterback hits, 2.0 sacks, five pass breakups and two interceptions.

Sterns missed the final 12 games of his 2022 season due to a hip injury that required surgery. He still flashed in limited games that year, snapping two picks in five games. The following year in 2023, he suffered a torn patellar tendon in Week 1 of the regular season. He hasn’t played since.

“He was a good player,” Fangio said about Sterns on August 11. “Moved well. Had good instincts. Good ball skills. Had a good feel for the game. We just need to see where he’s at physically. He’s only played five games in the last two years, I believe.”

Due to Sterns’ recovery, Fangio says the DB won’t be practicing with the team just yet.

“I don’t believe you’ll see him out here on the practice field at least for a week or so. So, we need to see where he is physically, how he’s moving around and then go from there,” the Eagles’ DC added.

“When you know what you want to do and what your dream is, I’m going to give everything at it,” Sterns told the Denver Post in January of 2024. “I’ve had some unlucky injuries, but I think it’s going to make a hell of a story and it’s nothing that I can’t come back from.”

Vic Fangio Praises LB Corps After 1st Preseason Game

Primarily a special teams player, Quarterman’s release isn’t a huge surprise, particularly considering Fangio liked what he saw from the Eagles’ linebackers in the team’s August 9 preseason win over the Baltimore Ravens.

Fangio was impressed with what he saw from linebackers Nakobe Dean, rookie Jeremiah Trotter Jr. and Ben VanSumeren in Philadelphia’s first preseason matchup.

“I thought those guys played well, all three of them,” Fangio said about the trio of LBs. “And it was different. They had their twos and threes in there, too. You always have to temper it to a degree, but I was pleased with the way those three guys played.”

Quarterman, who spent his first four seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars, was signed by the Los Angeles Chargers shortly after his release from Philadelphia.