Eagles Cut Ties With WR Before Facing Baltimore Ravens

Ahead of their first preseason action of the summer, the Philadelphia Eagles cut ties with a player.

According to an official announcement from the team, the Eagles have waived the wide receiver, Brandon Hayes. The pass-catcher cuts ties with the team as they look to make room for the former Kansas City Chiefs linebacker, Brandon George.

Brandon Hayes Leaves The Eagles Before The NFL Preseason

It’s a tough situation for Hayes, who won’t get snaps in game action in order to make his case to stick around.

Hayes leaves the Eagles for the second time this offseason. He was first added by the team back in May to participate in minicamp. After OTAs and minicamp, Hayes was cut. However, a handful of wide receiver setbacks called for Hayes to rejoin the Eagles for the past week and a half.

The wide receiver has yet to register a snap in the NFL, as he entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Southeastern Louisiana.

Brandon George Joins The Eagles

The linebacker has signed a reported one-year deal with the Eagles ahead of their preseason action against the Baltimore Ravens.

The 25-year-old played in the NCAA at Pittsburgh. From 2019 to 2024, George appeared in 65 games. He totaled 198 tackles, with 16.5 going for a loss. He also had 4.0 sacks and two interceptions during his college career.

George was slated to spend his rookie season with the Kansas City Chiefs, but wouldn’t debut due to landing on the injured reserve. He was cut by the Chiefs back in May. Now, he’ll get a shot with the Eagles.