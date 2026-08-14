Philadephia Eagles Sign 6-foot-3, 240-Pound Former Chiefs LB

The Philadelphia Eagles are adding a linebacker ahead of the start of their 3-game preseason schedule.

Eagles signing LB Brandon George to a one-year deal, per source,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler wrote on his official X account on Friday afternoon. “George was on the Chiefs’ IR last year.”

The Eagles open their preseason schedule on the road Saturday against the Baltimore Ravens, with kickoff scheduled for 7 p.m. EST (ESPN Unlimited).

George fits the bill for a special teams utility role from the jump.

“This is not the BG that some were expecting,” Philly Special’s Anthony DiBona wrote on his official X account. “New Eagles LB Brandon George is a Reading, PA, native that went undrafted out of Pittsburgh last year and signed with the Chiefs … the Eagles will have to make room for the reported signing of former Chiefs LB Brandon George.”

Brandon George Predicted as Day 3 Pick

NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein predicted George would be a 7th-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

George was a team captain as a senior for Pitt in 2024 and started all 13 games with 80 tackles, 5.5 TFL, 2.0 sacks, 3 forced fumbles, 1 interception, and 1 fumble recovery.

He also tested well at Pitt’s Pro Day, where he ran the 40-yard dash in 4.65 seconds with an impressive 42.5-inch vertical leap, 10-foot-8 broad jump, and 28 reps on the 225-pound bench press.

“Inside linebacker who boasts a burly frame and outstanding pro-day testing numbers,” Zierlein wrote in his 2025 pre-draft evaluation. “George was a mainstay on special teams during his six-year career, spending only one season (2024) as a full-time starter. He’s inconsistent in making reads and fitting up the run properly, but he’s big and strong. He can leverage his gaps when he’s in position. He’s a build-up runner who lacks the necessary burst to patrol from sideline to sideline, and he’s a liability in coverage. George’s testing, measurables and special-teams experience might appeal to teams, but likely as an undrafted free agent.”