Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys Tabbed As Maxx Crosby Trade Suitors

Will Maxx Crosby be the next domino to fall in the NFL’s star trade market? The Las Vegas Raiders did it once, which means they would certainly do it again if the price is right.

CBS Sports listed five NFL stars to keep an eye on after the league witnessed two blockbuster deals back on June 1.

While listing Crosby’s name, CBS Sports’ Bryan DeArdo linked two teams to the star pass rusher: the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys.

Eagles And Cowboys Tabbed As Maxx Crosby Trade Suitors

“Ironically, the Cowboys are one of the logical landing spots for Crosby if he is indeed traded this summer,” DeArdo explained. “Another possible option is the Eagles, who, like Dallas, could use a proven pass rusher.”

At this point, the Crosby-Philly rumors (which lack real steam, by the way) are far from shocking.

Howie Roseman is known to be an aggressive deal-maker, and the Eagles love to load up in the trenches. Last year, the Eagles were rumored to be in talks with the Cowboys regarding Micah Parsons.

While the Eagles didn’t land the former Penn State star, they acquired the expiring Jaelen Phillips via trade ahead of the 2025 trade deadline.

It’s easy to connect the dots. A star pass rusher is on the block, and the Eagles would love to add them all if they could.

Maxx Crosby’s Raiders Run

Since 2019, Crosby has been a bright spot within the Raiders’ defense.

He started 10 out of 16 games as a rookie (10.0 sacks and 47 tackles), and became a full-time starter during his second season in Las Vegas.

By 2021 (year three), Crosby became a Pro Bowler. He’s been a Pro Bowler in the NFL for the following four years. At this point, he’s one of the top pass rushers in the league heading into his age-29 season.

Over seven years, Crosby has produced 439 tackles, 133 tackles for a loss, 69.5 sacks, and 164 quarterback hits.

Maxx Crosby Eagles Trade: The Case For And Against

Earlier this week, ESPN analyst and former player Bart Scott made a strong Eagles-Crosby prediction.

“I know Howie Roseman, and I see a big move coming,” Scott said on Get Up.

“I’m telling you guys, a big move is coming. Howie Roseman always has a plan. I believe that Howie Roseman is going to take the space that he has—he just saw what happened with Myles Garrett—he’s not going to be one-upped by anybody.”

Logic says that Scott could be right. The Eagles were rumored to be in on the Myles Garrett sweepstakes, but the Los Angeles Rams got him. If they liked Garrett, then there has to be some level of interest in the next-best pass rusher available.

But the price for Crosby is probably too steep, all things considered.

The Baltimore Ravens actually traded for Crosby back in March 2026. The Raiders were slated to land a 2026 first-round pick and a 2027 first-round pick. Crosby failed his physical with the team, forcing Baltimore to back out.

The injury concerns are real, and should force the Eagles to think more than twice about sending such a loaded package to Vegas if they do attempt to acquire Crosby.

The Maxx Crosby-Cowboys Connection

According to CBS Sports’ John Breech, the Cowboys have already made a few offers to the Raiders to try and acquire Crosby back in the spring.

The Raiders turned down three different trades–all of which included a first-round pick–but none of which included multiple.

When it comes to Dallas and big trade targets, don’t count them out. The Cowboys jsut might rival the Eagles in more ways than one if the Crosby market heats up again.