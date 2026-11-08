Dallas Goedert Breaks Silence on Eagles Future 2 Days Before NFL Trade Deadline

The Philadelphia Eagles keep seeming to find a way to reach a new rock bottom every week of the 2026 NFL season. That’s what it’s like for any team losing seven in a row.

The Eagles fell to 2-7 after their 19-11 defeat to the New York Giants on Sunday. They will hold the same record at the league’s NFL trade deadline in two days.

Even in the mediocre NFC East, the Eagles are in last place and five games back in the loss column of the division leader.

In all likelihood, the expected fire sale is coming for the Eagles over the next couple days. That could include the team dealing veteran tight end Dallas Goedert.

The 31-year-old addressed his swirling trade rumors after the Eagles loss Sunday.

“Obviously, there’s always a chance in this league. Comes down to this one trade deadline, but I think I got enough problems for today. Try not to worry about tomorrow,” said Goedert, via The Athletic’s Zach Berman.

Goedert told the media he spoke with Eagles general manager Howie Roseman a few weeks ago. The tight end didn’t provide many specifics but said it was a “good conversation.

Goedert, though, made it pretty clear anything said in that conversation was subject to change, and things haven’t been going well for the 2-7 Eagles.

“For the right price, everybody’s available, so we’ll see what happens. But not too worried about it.”

Goedert has 41 catches for 308 receiving yards and two touchdowns in seven games this season. On Sunday versus the Giants, the tight end had five receptions for 50 yards on six targets.