Eagles Could Trade TE Dallas Goedert to NFC Contender: Analyst

Veteran tight end Dallas Goedert has appeared to be on his last legs with the Philadelphia Eagles for quite sometime. But his tenure with the only team he’s ever known in the NFL has continued, and he’s remained a very productive tight end.

Questions about whether he will finish the 2026 campaign with the Eagles will persist, though, as the 2026 NFL trade deadline approaches.

With a 2-4 record, the Eagles are a prime candidate to sell assets this season. This week, Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame included Goedert, along with other Eagles, on his list of 15 NFL players who could be traded before the league’s trade deadline.

Verderame also named the Seattle Seahawks one of two potential fits for Goedert.

“Rumors have suggested the Eagles might move off Goedert as he’s aged and dealt with injuries, missing at least three games in four of the past five years. Yet, Goedert has held on, and now might be the time for Philadelphia to cut ties,” wrote Verderame. “Goedert is 31 years old and hasn’t had 600 yards since the 2022 season.

“He won’t bring a premium, but Goedert is a useful player with a ton of postseason experience.”

The Seahawks could be interested in Goedert, as they lost tight end Elijah Arroyo to injury this week. Although Arroyo only had one catch before suffering a shoulder ailment, he will miss four games on injured reserve.

Goedert has played all 112 games during his nine-year career with the Eagles. This season, he has 17 receptions, 180 receiving yards and two touchdowns in four games.

The veteran tight end will turn 32 years old in January.

Will Eagles Deal TE Dallas Goedert before NFL Trade Deadline?

Getty Sports Illustrated’s Matt Verderame named the Seattle Seahawks a potential fit for Philadelphia Eagles trade candidate Dallas Goedert.

Goedert is one of a few prime trade candidates for the Eagles this season. It is just the sad reality the team is in with a 2-4 record.

The good news is the weak NFC East could give Philadelphia a chance to still win the division title. But based on the team’s standard, Howie Roseman might not keep veterans on expiring contracts just for a shot at the division title. Philadelphia’s ultimate goal is Super Bowl championships.

Goedert returned to the Eagles this offseason on a 1-year, $7 million deal. He will be a free agent again next March.

Goedert probably won’t demand a major draft haul in return. But the Eagles could trade the tight end to the highest bidder. A team in need of steady tight end production, particularly in the red zone, might see Goedert as a terrific deadline acquisition.

The tight end has scored 13 touchdowns in his past 19 games. Last season, he had a career-high 11 touchdowns on 60 receptions.

The Seahawks could see that as valuable as they search for ways to ignite their offense. A.J. Barner leads Seattle tight ends with 15 catches and 138 receiving yards this season.

Offensive guard Landon Dickerson and cornerback Riq Woolen were the other two veterans on Verderame’s list of 15 NFL players who could be traded this season.

The league’s trade deadline is Tuesday, November 10.