Eagles Officially Terminate Contract With Speedy WR

Veteran wide receiver Danny Gray won a Super Bowl as a member of the Philadelphia Eagles practice squad. But Gray will no longer be a member of the organization going forward.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Eagles reached an injury settlement with Gray on Friday. With the agreement, Philadelphia cut ties with Gray, who was on the team’s practice squad injury list.

Gray last appeared in a regular season game for the San Francisco 49ers in 2022. He joined the Eagles practice squad in early September 2024 and was with the team for a little more than two years.

During that time, Gray provided receiver depth from the practice squad.

With the injury settlement, Gray will become a free agent able to sign with any other team once healthy. His injury remains undisclosed.

The wideout entered the league as a third-round pick for the 49ers during the 2022 NFL Draft. Gray became a Day 2 selection largely because of his raw speed. He ran a 4.33 40-yard dash at the 2022 NFL Scouting Combine.

Eagles Part Ways With Speedy WR Danny Gray

Getty The Philadelphia Eagles waived wide receiver Danny Gray with an injury settlement according to the NFL transaction wire.

Gray began his collegiate career at Blinn College in Texas, which is a Junior College. Even back then, he was a speedster. During high school, Gray became a state champion in the 100-meter dash and 4×100-meter relay at James Madison High School in Dallas.

After developing his receiver skills for two seasons at Blinn, he transferred to SMU, where he continued to thrive because of his speed. In two seasons for the Mustangs, Gray averaged 15.3 yards per catch. During the 2022 campaign, he had 49 catches and 803 receiving yards, averaging 16.4 yards per catch, with nine touchdowns.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein predicted Gray would continue to get better at the next level as a mid-round selection.

“Two-year starter on the FBS level with athleticism and play speed to project a continuing ascent at the next level. Gray stepped into a top playmaking role for SMU in 2021 and showed an ability to work all three levels of the field,” Zierlein wrote in 2022. “His long, gliding strides separate from coverage on attack-oriented routes but he has the bend and agility to become a quality target working underneath.

“He needs to get a little stronger and limit the focus drops, but Gray has an inside/outside skill set with intriguing upside as a future WR3 with more work.”

As a rookie, though, he caught only one of seven targets for 10 yards. He also had one carry for nine yards. The following year, Gray finished the preseason on injured reserve. The wideout returned for a third season with the 49ers, but San Francisco waived Gray at the roster deadline in August 2024.

About two weeks later, he joined the Eagles.

He never played in a game for Philadelphia. But it was an accomplishment for him to remain on the Eagles practice squad for two full seasons.

It wouldn’t be super shocking if Gray finds his way back to the Eagles practice squad at some point this fall. But he will have the chance to find another opportunity in free agency.