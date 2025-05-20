Eagles Trade Proposal Brings NFL’s Top Sack Artist to Philadelphia

An unique opportunity could be presenting itself to the Philadelphia Eagles heading into training camp.

Over in Cincinnati, defensive end Trey Hendrickson’s situation with the Bengals remains tenuous and unresolved. After leading the NFL with 17.5 sacks in 2024 and earning first-team All-Pro honors, Hendrickson wants a new contract that reflects his recent performance. He is currently set to earn $16 million in 2025, which is significantly less than top-tier edge rushers Myles Garrett and Maxx Crosby, who have secured deals worth $40 million and $35.5 million per year, respectively, currently make.

Hendrickson has expressed frustration with the Bengals’ front office, citing a lack of communication and transparency, and has publicly stated he would not play under his current deal.

NFL insider Matt Lombardo told Heavy Sports’ Paul Esden Jr. he sees the Eagles as one of three teams who could make a move and trade for Hendrickson, with the Detroit Lions and the Washington Commanders being the other two.

A Current Look at Hendrickson’s Contract Situation With the Cincinnati Bengals

Despite granting Hendrickson permission to seek a trade back in March, the Bengals have turned down multiple offers, holding firm on their demand for significant compensation, potentially a first-round pick. Bengals coach Zac Taylor has expressed a desire to keep Hendrickson, but the impasse continues.

Hendrickson’s contract dispute comes at a time when the Bengals are also managing contract situations with star wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. The team’s financial commitments to these players may impact their ability to meet Hendrickson’s demands. With mandatory minicamp approaching and fines looming, the standoff between Hendrickson and the Bengals could intensify if a resolution isn’t reached soon.

The Bengals have offered Hendrickson a contract worth $28 million per year, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, but he is seeking more in terms of both financial compensation and contract structure.

“The Bengals, we’ve heard, have offered roughly $28 million per year,” Florio reported. “Whatever the amount (and, as importantly, the structure), he wants more. He had a chance to get it, when the team gave him permission to seek a trade. That went nowhere, because no one was willing to give him what he wants.”

Could the Philadelphia Eagles Trade for DE Trey Hendrickson?

Despite spending major money on players like Saquon Barkley and Zack Baun, the Eagles have also freed up some cap space by parting ways with veterans James Bradberry and Darius Slay, while letting others walk. Hendrickson’s durability and consistency might make him an attractive addition to the Eagles’ defense, which is currently without an elite edge rusher. Philly currently has just under $26 million in available cap, but GM Howie Roseman can work his magic with restructures if he needs to.

Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt are the projected starters on the edge, with Bryce Huff, Azeez Ojulari and Josh Uche behind them on the depth chart. The Eagles shelled out $51 million to Huff in the hopes he could be That Guy, but he hasn’t panned out so far. Hendrickson is an established player with 34 sacks over the last two years. He already is That Guy.

If the Bengals are looking for a first-round pick in exchange for Hendrickson, that’s too much. But a more realistic trade proposal could involve the Eagles sending a 2026 second-round pick and a maybe conditional 2026 fourth-round pick to the Bengals in exchange for his services.

Roseman has a history of making bold moves to strengthen his roster, and adding Hendrickson would certainly qualify. Philly’s competitive window remains open, and adding a player of Hendrickson’s caliber could significantly enhance the team’s aspirations for back-to-back Super Bowl titles. They shouldn’t overpay, of course, but Roseman should at the very least be picking up the phone.