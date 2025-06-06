Eagles Trade Proposal Lands Them 77-Sack DE: ‘Wouldn’t Put it Past Philly’

It’s widely known that the Philadelphia Eagles have one of the best — if not the best — rosters in the NFL.

But that doesn’t mean they can’t aim to get even better, and adding a game-wrecking defensive end such as All-Pro Trey Hendrickson would be one way to do that. Hendrickson, the NFL’s reigning sack leader after finishing with 17.5 sacks in 2024, is currently in the middle of a widely-publicized holdout with the Cincinnati Bengals as he looks for a new contract.

Hendrickson has his heels dug in pretty deep, making a trade more likely than not.

NFL.com’s Marc Ross named Hendrickson to Philly as the one trade he wants to see before the 2025 season hits.

Should the Philadelphia Eagles Trade for DE Trey Hendrickson?

“The Eagles dominated the Chiefs in the Super Bowl with a relentless pass rush, but Philadelphia has questions on that front heading into the 2025 campaign, given the loss of Josh Sweat, Nolan Smith’s injury and the inherent need for young guys like Moro Ojomo (2023 seventh-round pick) and Jalyx Hunt (2024 third-rounder) to level up,” Ross wrote on June 5, adding:

“General manager Howie Roseman hit big on the trade for wide receiver A.J. Brown in 2022. Trading for Hendrickson, who’s in a contract standoff with the Bengals, could provide a similar effect for the defense. Plus, the Eagles just cleared more cap space by dealing (Bryce) Huff. This would be a case of the rich getting richer — and a move I wouldn’t put past Philly.”

While Hendrickson is 30, he has been consistent in recent years, also netting 17.5 sacks in 2023. In 2024, he also led all edge defenders with 83 total pressures, per PFF. His pass-rush grade of 90.4 placed him fifth among 211 DEs.

Hendrickson’s impact extends beyond individual stats, though — his presence has been transformative for the Bengals. Analyst Warren Sharp highlighted that, without Hendrickson on the field, the Bengals’ defense has ranked last in pressure percentage, completion percentage allowed, success rate and passer rating allowed over the last two seasons. Conversely, with Hendrickson on the field, the team ranked in the top 12 in each of those metrics.

That’s what they call a difference-maker, folks.

What Would Fair Compensation Be in a Trade Like This?

reading about how Trey Hendrickson is "extremely dug in" he should be with him not playing (off the field), Cincy's pass D last 2 yrs: #32 pressure %

#32 completion %

#32 success %

#32 passer rating with him on the field, Cincy's def ranks TOP-12 in EVERY ONE OF THOSE STATS — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) May 29, 2025

Financial considerations also make Hendrickson an attractive trade target. He is entering the final year of his contract with a base salary of $15.8 million for 2025, which is below the market rate for top-tier edge rushers. He’ll want a raise and an extension, but Roseman is one of the best at maneuvering the salary cap, and he could find a way if he really wanted Hendrickson.

So, what might it cost Philly in draft compensation? Here’s what we’d suggest:

Philadelphia Eagles receive: DE Trey Hendrickson

Cincinnati Bengals receive: Philly’s 2026 second-round pick and 2026 fourth-round pick

Giving the Bengals a future second-rounder and an additional fourth-rounder might do it. It’s unlikely any team is going to give up future first-round picks for a pass rusher over 30, so this might be close to the best Cincy will get.

Since entering the league in 2017, Hendrickson has amassed 77 sacks, with a remarkable 53.0 coming since the start of the 2020 season, ranking third in the league during that span.

There’s little doubt that the Eagles would benefit from Hendrickson’s ability to harass opposing quarterbacks and generate consistent pressure. The main question is whether Roseman and company think he’s worth trading for.