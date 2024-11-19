Eagles Urged to Seek Trade for $71 Million NFL All-Pro WR From NFC West

The Philadelphia Eagles will have some room to maneuver in the offseason when it comes to free agency and trades — including one blockbuster move that would give them at least one season of arguably the greatest trio of wide receivers on one team in recent NFL history.

Sports Illustrated’s Patrick McAvoy thinks the Eagles should at least kick the tires on a trade with the San Francisco 49ers for NFL All-Pro wide receiver Deebo Samuel, who would be in the final year of a 3-year, $71.55 million contract extension in 2025.

Samuel has been one of the NFL’s most versatile and dangerous offensive threats for the last 5 seasons, including a breakout season with 1,770 yards of total offense and 14 touchdowns in 2021.

Money Might Be Motivating Factor in Trading Samuel

When it comes down to it, money might be the main motivating factor for the 49ers in any deal which involves Samuel.

“Part of the reason that Samuel looks like a possible trade target is the fact that he will be a free agent in 2026. The 49ers currently have Deebo playing on a three-year, $71 million deal that counts as a $28.3 million cap hit in 2025 according to Spotrac,” Heavy’s Evan Reier wrote on November 15. “That is a large number, and one that the 49ers can’t avoid entirely. A trade would allow them to cut down the $16.6 million salary, but they would still be on the hook for at least $12 million in dead cap.”

Eagles Have Been Lacking WR3 Option in 2024

Despite being one of the hottest teams in the NFL and winners of 6 consecutive games after defeating the Washington Commanders in an NFC East showdown in Week 11, the Eagles still have parts of their roster that need improvement.

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder lists the lack of a third wide receiver option as the Eagles’ biggest weakness headed into the home stretch of the regular season.

“Offensively, the Eagles’ biggest issue remains their lack of a reliable third receiver. Trade acquisition Jahan Dotson hasn’t been the answer,” Holder wrote on November 18. “Unless Howie Roseman is willing to sign a free agent like Michael Thomas or Hunter Renfrow, he needs to look within for a solution.”

The Eagles gave the Commanders a 2025 third round pick and two 2025 seventh round picks in exchange for Dotson and a 2025 fifth round pick in August 2024 with the hope they could tap into Dotson’s unrealized potential in Washington.

Dotson’s on-field struggles with Washington have only seemed to follow him to Philly — he has just 9 receptions for 106 yards and no touchdowns through 9 games and has done little to make the Eagles think there is a chance for him to eventually become a viable third option.