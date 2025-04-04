Hi, Subscriber

‘Dominant’ SEC Star Could Replace $104 Million DT for Eagles

Alfred Collins
Getty
University of Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins.

When it came to his final college football season, University of Texas defensive tackle Alfred Collins took an opportunity and ran with it.

After having a breakout season and helping lead the Longhorns to the College Football Playoff semifinals for the first time, the 6-foot-6, 332-pound All-American is on track to reap the benefits in the 2025 NFL draft.

ESPN’s Field Yates predicts the Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles will select Collins in the second round (No. 64 overall) in order to replace Milton Williams, who signed a 4-year, $104 million free agent contract with the New England Patriots on March 10.

“Collins had dominant stretches at Texas, and with more consistency, he could quickly outplay this draft slot,” Yates wrote. “He’s 6-foot-6 and 332 pounds, and he has 34⅝-inch arms. The Eagles love to address the trenches at the draft, and Collins could help replace Milton Williams.”

Collins Had Breakout Season With Longhorns in ’24

Blocking Collins was a nightmare for opponents. in 2024. He had career highs in tackles (55) and TFL (9) along with a whopping 7 pass deflections and a blocked kick — a key sign he finally understood how to use that long frame at the line of scrimmage. Collins never had more than 25 tackles in a single season before 2024.

Collins also got the opportunity to be a full-time starter for the first time after earning All-Big 12 honors in 2023 with just 6 starts as he played behind future NFL draft picks Byron Murphy and T’Vondre Sweat. In 2024, Collins started all 16 games and earned All-SEC honors as well as being named All-American.

NFL draft analyst Lance Zierlein compared Collins to Washington Commanders defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw, who signed a 3-year, $45 million free agent contract on March 10.

“Collins isn’t going to stand out in one particular area, but he plays hard and has outstanding physical traits to blend right into an NFL defensive rotation,” Zierlein wrote. ” … He’s not a premier playmaker but he has the size, talent and alignment versatility to help fortify a defensive front as an early contributor and future starter.”

Williams One of NFL’s Most Coveted Free Agents

Williams was already in line for a massive payday in free agency but upped his value by tens of millions with his performance in a 40-22 win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX with 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recover.

At one point in the Super Bowl, Williams dunked the ball over the crossbar after a strip sack and fumble recovery on Patrick Mahomes deep in Chiefs territory — a wild feat of athleticism for a 6-foot-3, 290 pounder.

Williams ended up being the subject of a bidding war once free agency began.

From ESPN’s Dan Graziano: “Milton Williams agreed to a new deal with the New England Patriots, but the Carolina PanthersArizona Cardinals and Pats were all negotiating with him this afternoon. One source says Williams’ deal with the Patriots will average $26 million per season.”

Even without Williams, the Eagles still arguably have the NFL’s best interior defensive line group with a pair of former first round picks in NFL All-Pro Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis.

Tony Adame covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Washington Commanders and Denver Broncos. A veteran sports writer and editor since 2004, his work has been featured at Stadium Talk, Yardbarker, NW Florida Daily News and Pensacola News Journal. More about Tony Adame

