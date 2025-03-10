Eagles’ Super Bowl Champion DT Lands Massive, $104 Million Deal in AFC East

The Philadelphia Eagles had the most enviable of NFL problems following their blowout win over the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX — too much talent at the defensive tackle position.

While not all of the Eagles’ defensive tackles were destined to stay, all of them are destined to get paid. The first of those was free agent Milton Williams, who capped a wild morning on the first day of free agency negotiations with a reported 4-year, $104 million contract with the New England Patriots.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter originally reported Williams was headed to the Carolina Panthers before the deal switched course to the AFC East.

Splash: The #Patriots are taking the biggest defender off the market, as #Eagles DT Milton Williams lands in New England, per me and @MikeGarafolo,” NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported on March 10. “Williams gets a $26M per year in a deal done by Rick Roberts of @KlutchSports.”

The pursuit of Williams ended up being a horse race down the stretch, according to ESPN’s Dan Graziano: “Milton Williams agreed to a new deal with the New England Patriots, but the Carolina Panthers, Arizona Cardinals and Pats were all negotiating with him this afternoon. One source says Williams’ deal with the Patriots will average $26 million per season.”

Williams’ contract with the Patriots far exceeded his projected market value, doing so by almost $10 million per season after Spotrac had him in line for a deal worth $17.9 million per season in free agency.

Through his first 4 seasons, Williams has just $6.8 million in career earnings.

Williams Upped Value With Super Bowl Performance

After a bravura performance in the Super Bowl with 2.0 sacks, 1 forced fumble and 1 fumble recovery, Williams headed into free agency looking to cash out a massive payday with another team. At one point in the Super Bowl, Williams dunked the ball over the crossbar after a strip sack and fumble recovery on Patrick Mahomes deep in Chiefs territory — a wild feat of athleticism for a 6-foot-3, 290 pounder

The payday with the Pats represents quite a step up from the 4-year, $3.1 million rookie contract he signed with the Eagles after they drafted him in the third round (No. 73 overall) out of Louisiana Tech in the 2021 NFL draft.

It’s also not money the Eagles are in any way going to try and match, with a massive payday looming for NFL All-Pro defensive tackle Jalen Carter after the 2025 season. Carter’s deal should, in all likelihood, make him close to the highest paid interior defensive lineman in NFL history.

From Bleacher Report: “Williams is coming off his rookie contract and doesn’t 26 until after the start of free agency. He’s hitting the market at the perfect time to be considered a premium free agent. Williams is an exceptional athlete who can play up and down the line of scrimmage. He also set a career-high this past season with five sacks, not including the two he generated in Super Bowl LIX.”

With his new deal, Williams becomes the third highest paid interior defensive lineman in the NFL in terms of annual salary behind just 6-time NFL All-Pro Chris Jones ($31.75 million) and Christian Wilkins ($27.5 million).