Former Eagles All-Pro Linebacker Finds New Home In AFC West

The Philadelphia Eagles are not exactly famous for their linebacker play, despite fielding All-Pro LB, Zack Baun for the entirety of the 2024 season.

Historically, general manager Howie Roseman has not prioritized the position, preferring instead to build through the “trenches”. Yet a Super Bowl win this past season will have likely shifted the position’s value in his mind.

One of the players who many believed could and would make a significant impact on the team’s linebacking fortunes – similar to the one that Baun actually made – is former #5 overall pick, Devin White.

However, White was released in October, having not played at all for the team – despite having been given a 1-year, $7.5 million deal earlier that offseason after his departure from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

And now White has found a new team, with the Las Vegas Raiders signing the former second team All-Pro to a short term deal on Friday.

Sources: The #Raiders are signing veteran LB Devin White to a 1-year deal. Raiders GM John Spytek drafted White in Tampa Bay and now reunites with him in Las Vegas. pic.twitter.com/qej5DtY8Kb — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) March 28, 2025

What Happened To Devin White?

Once considered one of the more promising players of his generation at his position, off-the-ball linebacker, Devin White initially made good on his high draft billing, receiving both Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV in the 2020 season.

After his production started to wane in 2023, few teams made a play for a player that was once arguably the gold standard for inside linebackers in the NFL.

The Eagles under defensive coordinator, Vic Fangio, believed they could re-ignite White’s career and get him back to playing like a high-level starter.

Alas, after losing the starting job to former third rounder, Nakobe Dean, in training camp, and missing time early on in the season, it became clear that there was no room for the ex LSU star.

What Do The Eagles Look Like At Linebacker?

The Eagles are in about as good a situation at off-the-ball linebacker – at least with regards to the starters – heading into a season as they have at any point over the past decade, or more.

Zack Baun has shown he can deliver All-Pro caliber performances, whilst Nakobe Dean has become a good player in the league.

However, the depth behind those two looks painfully thing after losing backup linebacker, Oren Burks, to the Cincinnati Bengals this past free agency period.

Right now the Eagles sport Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Ben VanSumeren and Dallas Grant, who have a combined three NFL starts between them.

It is not inconceivable that the team could look to add some linebacking depth on day two or three of this year’s NFL draft to bolster the team’s options behind their two likely starters.

And there are also some reasonably strong inside linebacking options who remain on the open market. Former Dallas Cowboy, Eric Kendricks, and Arizona Cardinal, Kyzir White, could be good alternatives for Philly in order to insure what has become a valuable position on Fangio’s defense against injury or poor form.