‘Dirty Work’ Former Philadelphia Eagles TE Signs With 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are addressing injuries by bringing in a veteran tight end who saw action in 15 games for the New Orleans Saints in 2025 and started his career with the Philadelphia Eagles.

“The 49ers are signing veteran TE Jack Stoll to their practice squad,” NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo wrote on his official X account on Tuesday. “The former Eagles undrafted free agent played 15 games for the Saints last season.”

Stoll, 6-foot-4 and 245 pounds, spent 4 seasons with the Eagles from 2021 to 2024 after making the roster as an undrafted free agent. He’s also spent time with the Miami Dolphins, New York Giants, and the Cleveland Browns, who released him as part of their final roster cuts in August.

“Jack Stoll is not a well-known commodity in the league, but he’s a good blocking tight end that has helped the Eagles excel,” Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox wrote in 2024. “They are fifth in the league in 12 personnel usage and Stoll’s ability to come in and do the dirty work is a reason why.”

Missed Out on Super Bowl Win in 2024

Stoll was with the Eagles for the 1st part of 2024 but spent the final part of the season with the Dolphins as the Eagles went on to win the Super Bowl.

“Newest 49ers TE Jack Stoll is 6-4, 245 and has system familiarity with SF thanks to previous time with Mike McDaniel,” The San Francisco Standard’s David Lombardi wrote on his official X account. “The 49ers will need to clear a practice squad spot to make room. Could happen with another promotion as Tonges/Stribling are both IR candidates.”

Stoll Posted Impressive 40-Yard Dash Time

Stoll went undrafted but didn’t fail to impress following 4 years playing at the University of Nebraska — most notably by running the 40-yard dash in 4.60 seconds at Nebraska’s Pro Day.

“Stoll battled through injuries, rendering his 2020 season as almost irrelevant for the purposes of evaluation,” NFL Draft analyst Lance Zierlein wrote in 20221. “However, there is enough tape from 2018 and 2019 to pair with a strong pro day to believe he has a shot to be drafted. He plays with good route speed, has soft hands and is a very physical run finisher. He lacks desired size and strength to be an in-line blocker, so he might need to work as an H-back. If he can prove himself as a blocker, he could find his way onto a roster.”