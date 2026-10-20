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Ex-Eagles QB Donovan McNabb Shares Brutal Tanner McKee Reality Check

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Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 18: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles takes grass out of his helmet after getting sacked against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

After watching the Philadelphia Eagles roll out Tanner McKee as the starting quarterback in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, former star quarterback Donovan McNabb shared a brutally honest message for Jalen Hurts doubters.

Here’s what McNabb had to say on 94WIP on Monday:

“Everybody was barking for Tanner McKee over the last couple of years saying he’s a better passer, he gets the ball out, anticipates his throws, he throws a friendly ball to the receivers. Everybody was trying to find everything positive about Tanner McKee,” McNabb stated.

“Now, after watching him play, everybody is like, ‘Oh, well, we miss Jalen.’ It never fails! It really does—it never fails. Everybody loves the backup until you see the backup. Let’s be honest.”

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Carolina Panthers during the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Eagles offense had a down year in 2025 under the offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. He was let go, and replaced by the first-year playcaller, Sean Mannion. With a new season, but same results, many started pointing the finger at Jalen Hurts, suggesting he might be the problem.

After a small group of fans pounded the table for Tanner McKee over the years, despite Hurts’ overall success, those Hurts doubters are getting what they asked for. The Eagles aren’t looking any different.

Tanner McKee’s Performance vs Carolina Panthers

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles warms up prior to the game against the Carolina Panthers at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles felt the need to neglect the run game against the Panthers in Week 6. As a result, McKee got plenty of opportunities to showcase his passing with 45 attempts.

The quarterback completed 26 passes for 215 yards. He threw for one touchdown and zero interceptions. Overall, he posted a 77.5 passer rating. For anybody who felt like McKee might be a better option as a passer, Sunday’s example wasn’t a strong one.

The Eagles’ offense has problems, and clearly a quarterback change isn’t the solution.

What’s Next For The Eagles?

Carolina Panthers v Philadelphia Eagles
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – OCTOBER 18: Tanner McKee #16 of the Philadelphia Eagles passes the ball against the Carolina Panthers in the first quarter at Lincoln Financial Field on October 18, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Eagles are set to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football next week.

Tanner McKee is expected to resume his run as the current starter. With Jalen Hurts out for the season, the Eagles have plenty of time to toy with the offense. However, since the NFC East is turning out to be a bad division, the Eagles will likely keep McKee on a short leash.

Behind McKee is the rookie Cole Payton, and the third-year veteran Joe Milton. If McKee turns in a rough campaign or two, he could be on the verge of getting sent to backup territory. That would certainly further validate Donovan McNabb’s statement.

Justin Grasso Justin Grasso is an NBA/NFL reporter, covering trending league news, transactions, injuries, and player developments. He is a credentialed journalist with nearly a decade of insider access. More about Justin Grasso

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