Ex-Eagles QB Donovan McNabb Shares Brutal Tanner McKee Reality Check

After watching the Philadelphia Eagles roll out Tanner McKee as the starting quarterback in Week 6 against the Carolina Panthers, former star quarterback Donovan McNabb shared a brutally honest message for Jalen Hurts doubters.

Here’s what McNabb had to say on 94WIP on Monday:

“Everybody was barking for Tanner McKee over the last couple of years saying he’s a better passer, he gets the ball out, anticipates his throws, he throws a friendly ball to the receivers. Everybody was trying to find everything positive about Tanner McKee,” McNabb stated.

“Now, after watching him play, everybody is like, ‘Oh, well, we miss Jalen.’ It never fails! It really does—it never fails. Everybody loves the backup until you see the backup. Let’s be honest.”

The Eagles offense had a down year in 2025 under the offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo. He was let go, and replaced by the first-year playcaller, Sean Mannion. With a new season, but same results, many started pointing the finger at Jalen Hurts, suggesting he might be the problem.

After a small group of fans pounded the table for Tanner McKee over the years, despite Hurts’ overall success, those Hurts doubters are getting what they asked for. The Eagles aren’t looking any different.

Tanner McKee’s Performance vs Carolina Panthers

The Eagles felt the need to neglect the run game against the Panthers in Week 6. As a result, McKee got plenty of opportunities to showcase his passing with 45 attempts.

The quarterback completed 26 passes for 215 yards. He threw for one touchdown and zero interceptions. Overall, he posted a 77.5 passer rating. For anybody who felt like McKee might be a better option as a passer, Sunday’s example wasn’t a strong one.

The Eagles’ offense has problems, and clearly a quarterback change isn’t the solution.

What’s Next For The Eagles?

The Eagles are set to face the Dallas Cowboys on Monday Night Football next week.

Tanner McKee is expected to resume his run as the current starter. With Jalen Hurts out for the season, the Eagles have plenty of time to toy with the offense. However, since the NFC East is turning out to be a bad division, the Eagles will likely keep McKee on a short leash.

Behind McKee is the rookie Cole Payton, and the third-year veteran Joe Milton. If McKee turns in a rough campaign or two, he could be on the verge of getting sent to backup territory. That would certainly further validate Donovan McNabb’s statement.