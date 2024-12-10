Eagles Projected to Land Big Ten Star Compared to $69 Million NFL All-Pro WR

University of Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson.

Despite being on a 9-game winning streak, the Philadelphia Eagles are spending the week leading up to their Week 15 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers talking about the discontent within their own locker room.

Mainly, they’re talking about how the passing game isn’t work and how frustrated that’s made their pair of superstar wide receivers in DeVonta Smith and A.J. Brown — a duo with contracts worth $171 million.

Smith and Brown lashed out after the Eagles mustered just 108 passing yards in a 22-16 win over the Carolina Panthers in Week 14, and much of that agita can be traced to the fact the Eagles don’t have a third wide receiver to take pressure off of them.

It’s a weakness Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder thinks the franchise won’t be able to fix until the 2025 NFL draft, where he thinks they should go after record-setting Oregon wide receiver Tez Johnson in the mid or later rounds.