Ex-NFL Player Vows Eagles Will Regret Offseason Decision

The Philadelphia Eagles made plenty of tough decisions during the offseason, but the A.J. Brown trade still has everyone talking.

Brown was traded from the Eagles to the New England Patriots in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick and a 2028 first-round pick. It was the most expected move of the offseason after months of speculation on when it would happen.

While some question the decision, the Eagles seem content with not having to deal with Brown’s drama anymore. Well, a play in training camp might change that logic. At least it did for one person.

Former NFL Player Calls Out Eagles for A.J. Brown Decision After Showing One Play

Former NFL player Dan Sileo shared a video of A.J. Brown boxing out Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez for a reception and fighting for the ball. That play triggered Sileo to call out the Eagles for what they did.

“This is what the Eagles will miss this year!!”

Brown was a great player during his four years with the Eagles. He went for 5,034 yards and 32 touchdowns, adding two Pro Bowl selections to his resume. Brown played a critical role in helping Philly make the Super Bowl twice and winning one during the 2024 season.

The Eagles elected to replace Brown with multiple different options. They drafted Makai Lemon in the first round, traded for Dontayvion Wicks, and signed Marquise “Hollywood” Brown and Elijah Moore in free agency.

Will the Eagles Truly Regret Trading Away A.J. Brown?

A lot of media comments have been made that the Eagles’ start to training camp has been a lot quieter. That’s because there are not as many storylines about whether Brown is happy or not.

This training camp for the Eagles is all about moving forward with the future and getting the offense younger. So far, it has been mixed reviews for the offense, but the defense has shined bright.

There are a lot of changes to the Eagles’ playmakers, and Sean Mannion is running the show on offense. A new scheme could help, since Philly doesn’t really need A.J. Brown in the offense.

Of course, Brown is a difference-maker in any offense. Ultimately, though, he was becoming a distraction, and the Eagles had no choice but to trade him. Even if they didn’t, he wasn’t going to play for them anymore, so it’s better to play ball with him.

This is going to take time to adjust to life without Brown, so no one can expect this to be 100% at the beginning. Once the Eagles’ offense gets comfortable, though, this unit should be much better than it was in the 2025 season.