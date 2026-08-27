Eagles’ Struggling 3-Time Pro Bowler Faces Early Exit From Philly

This preseason hasn’t gone quite the way the Philadelphia Eagles hoped, with losses to the Baltimore Ravens and the New England Patriots.

Many of the team’s concerns have been inconsistency at quarterback and in the passing game. Tanner McKee got his groove back last week after a rough start in Week 1.

Andy Dalton, though, is a completely different story. Dalton’s struggles through the first two preseason games might have him in a tough spot if he doesn’t play well against the Cincinnati Bengals in the preseason finale.

Andy Dalton Might Be on His Last Legs With the Philadelphia Eagles

NFL.com’s Kevin Patra named trade and cut candidates for each team in the league. Dalton was the only name listed under the Eagles.

“Tanner McKee has clearly outplayed Dalton so far this preseason. I don’t think the Eagles would get much of anything in return for Dalton in a trade, but I’m sure general manager Howie Roseman will explore all options. There is no sense in keeping excess QBs in Philly.”

Dalton played 15 NFL seasons before joining the Eagles, with three Pro Bowl selections to show for it. He has thrown for 39,793 yards and 254 touchdowns to 151 interceptions in 179 games.

There is a lot to be desired with Dalton’s preseason stats with the Eagles, though. He has completed 6-0f-16 passes for 64 yards.

Eagles Might Need to Move on From Andy Dalton

McKee’s two touchdown passes against the Patriots should have been enough to end the QB2 position battle. Dalton went 3-of-10 in that same game and showed no life on the field.

The Eagles are going to keep rookie fifth-round pick Cole Payton as the QB3 no matter what. Payton is a raw talent, but his athleticism gives Philly the different element they need in the offense.

Dalton feels more like a great trade piece to send to another team. The Eagles don’t even have to ask for much. A simple seventh-round pick would work just fine for them.

Philly really needs to create a roster spot for other positions that need depth, like wide receiver or edge rusher. It seems pretty clear who the three quarterbacks need to be on the roster.

Eagles general manager Howie Roseman mentioned in the offseason that the team could carry four quarterbacks. After what has transpired, that seems unlikely. It would have to take an incredible performance from Dalton to change the narrative.

For now, it feels more like a “when” than an “if” on Dalton being traded or released. That could very much happen right after they finish the Bengals preseason game on Friday.