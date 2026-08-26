Eagles Must Face Brutal Reality on ‘Unplayable’ Rookie in 2026

The Philadelphia Eagles had high hopes for their 2026 NFL Draft class, but things haven’t quite worked out as they hoped.

First-round pick Makai Lemon has missed more of training camp with a hamstring injury. The good news is that third-round pick Markel Bell looks like he could replace Lane Johnson at right tackle.

One rookie might have the most concerns from the Eagles after a sluggish start to OTAs and training camp. That could make the 2026 season a wash for the young player.

Philadelphia Eagles Might Have Rookie Who Won’t Play Much in 2026

Philly Voice’s Jimmy Kempski shared his thoughts on how the rookies have been playing with the Eagles so far. Kempski warned that second-round pick Eli Stowers might be a lost cause in 2026.

“Unfortunately, throughout camp Stowers hasn’t shown much to get excited about as a receiver or as a blocker. He has not exhibited the explosive traits that are in his body, he has sometimes looked tentative as a blocker, and he simply hasn’t made catches further than, like, 10 yards down the field. The guess here is that Stowers is swimming mentally, trying to learn an offense while acclimating to the speed of the NFL. He’s thinking, and not just playing. The hope is that in time he will catch up mentally and begin playing fast. But for now, Stowers is unplayable, and likely to be a gameday inactive. He is also currently on the shelf with a hamstring injury. I’ve been asked if Stowers could potentially be a “redshirt” IR candidate, but I don’t see that. The team used a valuable second-round draft resource on him, so they’re going to want to give him every opportunity to get better during the season. If he’s on IR, he won’t be able to practice with the team. Maybe the light will come on for Stowers at some point during the season, but I think the more realistic hope is that he’s a positive contributor in 2027 and beyond.”

Stowers had a lot of hope for him after running a 4.51-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine before the draft. Since then, he’s done pretty much nothing for Philly. In the preseason, he only had 3 receptions for 12 yards, all coming against the Baltimore Ravens.

Eagles Must Prepare for 2026 Season Without Eli Stowers Playing Much

There was so much hope for Stowers, and there still could be, but it’s clearly going to take some time to get there. The athletic ability is there for him, but his blocking is not there, and joining a complex offense could be too much for him for now.

Philly might make him active for some games later in the year and try to see how he does. It’s been clear since the first preseason game that he is not ready for the NFL yet.

This might lead the Eagles to consider carrying four tight ends on the roster. It would be the easier way to make Stowers inactive and still be okay there. Cameron Latu is the logical fourth tight end to keep since he is a menace on special teams.

Eagles fans will be disappointed that Stowers will be mostly inactive in 2026, but he is still a great talent. Give him time, and he could still end up being a great tight end in the league.