Quiet Eagles Rookie Predicted to Be Training Camp Standout

The Philadelphia Eagles have been on fire when it comes to picking the right players during the NFL Draft, with 2026 being no exception.

Philly has been heavy on offense in the first six rounds, collecting as many future starters as possible. Rookie first-round pick Makai Lemon is getting the most attention since he is replacing A.J. Brown in the starting lineup.

It may be a toss-up on who would be the other rookie from the draft class who’ll get the most attention. One might make sense to watch out for who could really end up as a standout in training camp.

Eagles Day 2 Rookie Might be Training Camp Darling

The Athletic Eagles reporter Brooks Kubena shared who he thinks will be a standout at training camp. Kubena is looking at rookie second-round pick Eli Stowers as his pick.

“Eli Stowers’ upside as a pass-catching tight end could be enticing within a system that will create more easy targets for its tight ends. Dallas Goedert is Philadelphia’s most dynamic, all-around option at the moment. Stowers (6-foot-4, 235 pounds) still needs to develop his body and as a blocker to secure more snaps as an in-line tight end. But there will be plenty of opportunity for the second-round pick to showcase his potential in team drills and joint practices.”

Stowers was a star at tight end over the last two seasons at Vanderbilt. Last year was his best year, catching 62 passes for 769 yards and 4 touchdowns. He went on to be a first-team All-SEC selection, a first-team All-American, and won the John Mackey Award for being the nation’s best tight end.

His NFL Combine workout was one of the most impressive of the draft. He ran a 4.51-second 40-yard dash, the second-fastest among tight ends.

Eli Stowers Must Overcome Quiet OTAs to Emerge With Eagles

Stowers did not have a memorable OTAs with the Eagles, mostly because he didn’t make any kind of highlight plays. While everyone knows what he did in college, no one knows what kind of rookie he will be.

The potential is there for him to make an impact on this offense. Philly is expected to run more two-tight end personnel with Stowers and Dallas Goedert. That will give quarterback Jalen Hurts everything he needs to lean on his tight ends as he has in the past.

Under the guidance of new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion, Stowers has a chance to really develop and grow. Stowers needs to be more fluid as a blocker and continue to become the great receiver the Eagles expect him to be.

Training camp is the perfect place for Stowers to show off his skills and gain everyone’s confidence. A strong start there could lead to a great rookie campaign.