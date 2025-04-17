Eagles’ Jalen Hurts Named To Time’s ‘100 Most Influential People Of 2025’

The Philadelphia Eagles’ signal caller Jalen Hurts earned unexpected honor on Wednesday morning when Time released it’s ‘Top 100 Most Influential People of 2025’. The young quarterback was listed under the ‘Icons’ section and his entry was authored by Yankees’ hall of famer Derek Jeter.

“What Jalen Hurts went through in being benched during the 2018 National Championship game would break a lot of people down,” wrote five time World Series champion Derek Jeter. “But not Jalen; he focused on what he could control and found a new path to success. In the NFL, Jalen didn’t let a Super Bowl defeat in 2023 shake his confidence.”

The world famous short stop then illustrated what accomplishments he believes qualify Hurts for a list like this.

“This past February, Jalen found himself on the Super Bowl stage again,” wrote Jeter. “This time he led Philadelphia to a convincing victory in its rematch with Kansas City. We connected shortly after, and the only thing he asked about was insight on going back and winning again… Win or lose, Jalen’s resilience and determination offer all of us something to admire.”

Hurts was the only American male athlete to make the list.

Jalen Hurts’ Year In Review

The last time most of the football world saw Jalen Hurts, he was hoisting the Lombardi Trophy after a commanding 40-22 win over the defending champion Kansas City Chiefs. Hurts took home the Super Bowl Most Valuable Player award after throwing for 221 yards and rushing for 72 more.

Just over a week after the 26-year-old took home this prestigious award, the city of Philadelphia awarded him some more hardware.

“Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro presented the citizenship award to the Philadelphia Eagles quarterback during a Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2025, ceremony at Center City’s Fitler Club,” reported NBC10 Philadelphia. “Hurts was selected because of his work off the field as he mentors kids and helps them learn financial literacy. He’s also made a strong commitment to the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia and CHOP’s patients, organizers from the nonprofit Philadelphia Citizen said.”

Hurts commented on his contributions CHOP in a sit down with the nonprofit.

“In these classrooms, I saw how much potential our young people have, but I also saw the barriers they face due to a lack of basic resources,” Hurts told Philadelphia Citizen. “This is about giving back to the community that shaped me and ensuring these kids have everything they need to succeed. They deserve it.”

Hurts’ Advocacy For Women’s Sports

In addition to Hurts’ efforts at the children’s hospital in his community, Hurts has been a vocal supporter of flag football world wide and local female flag football leagues in his area.

“An advocate of women’s sports, Hurts has surrounded himself with an all-female team of representatives,” wrote Chris McPherson on the teams website. “He has attended the Eagles Girls Flag Football League Championships and participated in a promotional video when girls flag football was made a state-sanctioned sport in Pennsylvania last year.”

Hurts was also named a global ambassador for the 2028 Summer Olympics. The games will take place in Los Angeles and the United State’s plans to roll out men’s and women’s flag football as medal events.