Eagles Insider Urges Howie Roseman to Fix Concerning Problem

On the third day of Philadelphia Eagles training camp, things did not go as well for the offense as expected.

All accounts from Eagles reporters gave a ton of credit to the defense for their performance. That side of the ball has been dominant from Day 1 and continued that trend.

The Eagles’ offense, though, is trending in the wrong direction. After a strong Day 1, the last two practices have not gone as well as fans were hoping. That is leaving a big question that might need to be answered by Howie Roseman.

Eagles Have a Lingering Problem at Training Camp That’s Only Getting Worse

SportsRadio 94 WIP Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks took to social media to post his update on the team’s Day 3 recap. Shorr-Parks delivered bad news, saying that quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked eight times and had eight incompletions. This led Shorr-Parks to ask the team to do something about it.

“Day 3 didn’t offer much hope in terms of where this is going. And the more and more I watch them, you wonder if they need to trade for a wide receiver or just add some type of playmaking ability for Jalen Hurts. So not a great Day 3.”

This offseason, the Eagles added multiple skill players, including Dontayion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Elijah Moore, and Eli Stowers. The Eagles traded A.J. Brown away to the New England Patriots to end the drama from the last two years.

Last year, the Eagles’ offense had their fair share of struggles throughout the season. They finished in the bottom 15 in total offense, passing, rushing, and scoring.

Should Howie Roseman Add Another Receiver to Eagles’ Offense in 2026?

Philly has all kinds of different types of receivers on the team that make it a unique group. DeVonta Smith is the number one guy, Lemon is the slot receiver, Hollywood Brown is the speed guy, and Wicks is the possession receiver.

It feels as though the Eagles are feeling the early effects of A.J. Brown no longer being there. Brown was the guy Hurts could trust to throw it up there and come up with the ball.

A lot of the early training camp struggles also come down to the team learning new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s scheme. It’s going to take some time to learn the offense before it all comes together.

Calling for Roseman to trade or sign a playmaker three practices into training camp feels too soon. If by the first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens nothing gets better, he might have no choice but to do something about it.