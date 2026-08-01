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Eagles Insider Urges Howie Roseman to Fix Concerning Problem

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Howie Roseman, general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles
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Howie Roseman, general manager of the Philadelphia Eagles

On the third day of Philadelphia Eagles training camp, things did not go as well for the offense as expected.

All accounts from Eagles reporters gave a ton of credit to the defense for their performance. That side of the ball has been dominant from Day 1 and continued that trend.

The Eagles’ offense, though, is trending in the wrong direction. After a strong Day 1, the last two practices have not gone as well as fans were hoping. That is leaving a big question that might need to be answered by Howie Roseman.

Eagles Have a Lingering Problem at Training Camp That’s Only Getting Worse

Philadelphia Eagles Training Camp

GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – JULY 30: Jalen Hurts #1 of the Philadelphia Eagles hands the ball off to Saquon Barkley #26 during training camp at Jefferson Health Training Complex on July 30, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

SportsRadio 94 WIP Eagles reporter Eliot Shorr-Parks took to social media to post his update on the team’s Day 3 recap. Shorr-Parks delivered bad news, saying that quarterback Jalen Hurts was sacked eight times and had eight incompletions. This led Shorr-Parks to ask the team to do something about it.

“Day 3 didn’t offer much hope in terms of where this is going. And the more and more I watch them, you wonder if they need to trade for a wide receiver or just add some type of playmaking ability for Jalen Hurts. So not a great Day 3.”

This offseason, the Eagles added multiple skill players, including Dontayion Wicks, Makai Lemon, Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Elijah Moore, and Eli Stowers. The Eagles traded A.J. Brown away to the New England Patriots to end the drama from the last two years.

Last year, the Eagles’ offense had their fair share of struggles throughout the season. They finished in the bottom 15 in total offense, passing, rushing, and scoring.

Should Howie Roseman Add Another Receiver to Eagles’ Offense in 2026?

Howie Roseman

GettyGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN – NOVEMBER 10: Executive vice president and general manager Howie Roseman of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on November 10, 2025 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Philly has all kinds of different types of receivers on the team that make it a unique group. DeVonta Smith is the number one guy, Lemon is the slot receiver, Hollywood Brown is the speed guy, and Wicks is the possession receiver.

It feels as though the Eagles are feeling the early effects of A.J. Brown no longer being there. Brown was the guy Hurts could trust to throw it up there and come up with the ball.

A lot of the early training camp struggles also come down to the team learning new offensive coordinator Sean Mannion’s scheme. It’s going to take some time to learn the offense before it all comes together.

Calling for Roseman to trade or sign a playmaker three practices into training camp feels too soon. If by the first preseason game against the Baltimore Ravens nothing gets better, he might have no choice but to do something about it.

Anthony Miller Anthony Miller is a veteran reporter covering the WNBA and College Football for Heavy.com. He has been with Heavy since 2026, as he has covered multiple professional leagues like the NFL, WNBA, UFL, XFL, USFL, PLL, MLS, and more since 2019. Currently, he covers the UFL as a reporter for UFL News Hub and FanSided as a site expert and contributor covering the Philadelphia Eagles, Chicago Bears, and Minnesota Vikings. More about Anthony Miller

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Eagles Insider Urges Howie Roseman to Fix Concerning Problem

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