Concerning Jalen Hurts News Emerges Weeks Before Eagles Start NFL Season vs. Commanders

The Philadelphia Eagles are just weeks away from starting the NFL season against the Washington Commanders on September 13, and Jalen Hurts‘ current form is less than encouraging. For consecutive practices, Hurts has thrown multiple interceptions.

The Eagles quarterback threw a combined five interceptions during the team’s practices on Wednesday, August 19, and Thursday, August 20.



“Jalen Hurts was just intercepted for a second time today after three interceptions yesterday,” NBC Sports Philadelphia’s John Clark detailed in an August 20, message on X.

There are just 24 days and counting until the Eagles’ Week 1 clash against the Commanders.

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni on QB Jalen Hurts: ‘What Always Amazes Me & Impresses Me About Jalen Is the Daily Commitment to Getting Better’

It was an interesting offseason for the Eagles amid rumors about potential dysfunction among offensive players. Philadelphia ultimately cut ties with wide receiver AJ Brown via a blockbuster trade with the New England Patriots.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni continues to be bullish on Hurts. The coach has good reason given Hurts led the Eagles to a Super Bowl victory during the 2024 NFL season.

“He has had a really good camp,” Sirianni said of Hurts during an August 10, interview with NFL Network, per Yahoo Sports. “I think he is doing a really nice job of working through his progressions, handling the new things that we are asking him to do offensively.

“What always amazes me and impresses me about Jalen is the daily commitment to getting better, and that has been consistent, I’m sure, every day of his life and every day I’ve been around him.”

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts Only Threw 6 Interceptions in 2025

For Eagles fans aiming to remain optimistic, it is better for Hurts to struggle with turnovers during training camp than in actual games. Hurts has not struggled with interceptions in recent seasons.

The Eagles quarterback threw six interceptions in 2025. Hurts’ 15 interceptions in 2023 continues to be an outlier amid the quarterback’s NFL career.

It is still less than ideal for Hurts to be struggling with so many turnovers given the NFL season is fast approaching.

“Jalen Hurts with his second interception of the day,” 94 WIP Philadelphia’s Eliot Shorr-Parks noted in an August 20, message on X.

“Pass to (Dontayvion) Wicks is jumped by the defender at the front of the end zone and picked off. Ref ruled it an INT.”

Eagles Rumors: NFL Insider Reveals Scenario Where Philly Benches QB Jalen Hurts

Just two seasons removed from the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, is there a scenario where the team could ultimately cut ties with Hurts? The money tells us no, at least not any time soon.

Hurts is on a five-year, $255 million contract that is slated to go through the 2028 season. The Eagles do have an out in Hurts’ deal following the 2027 NFL season.

ESPN’s Dan Graziano revealed a “long-shot outcome” where the Eagles could bench Hurts if things go poorly this season.

“(Sean) Mannion isn’t up to the task, Hurts doesn’t take to the new offense, and the O-line feels the effects of the departure of longtime Eagles OL coach Jeff Stoutland,” Graziano outlined in an August 20, story titled, “2027 NFL quarterback predictions: 16 teams with questions.”

“Tanner McKee gets some starts late in the season. The Eagles miss the playoffs despite their excellent defense. They change offensive coordinators again and decide to move on from Hurts via trade, the way they did with Wentz in 2021.”

Smart money is on Hurts finding his footing once the lights turn on during the actual NFL season. Yet, it is fair to say Hurts and the Eagles offense enter the season with plenty of pressure to bounce back.