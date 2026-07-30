Eagles’ $5.6 Million Defender Got Everyone’s Undivided Attention at Camp

Day 1 of Philadelphia Eagles training camp is in the books, and it already has everyone talking.

The first practice featured a first look at the new offense, led by first-time offensive coordinator Sean Mannion and quarterback Jalen Hurts. It also featured the defense and how the unit is handling its safety position.

Something else was happening at training camp for the Eagles that might turn some heads. One player is standing out as a potential star in the making.

Philadelphia Eagles Defender Dominates Day 1 of Practice

The Athletic’s Eagles reporter Zach Berman observed everything about the team’s first day of practice. Berman called out two players who performed well: Jalyx Hunt and Tank Bigsby.

“Two buzzworthy players who stood out in practice: Hunt and running back Tank Bigsby. Hunt forced pressure against the Eagles’ first-team offensive line. Bigsby showed some juice catching the ball out of the backfield and could carve a role on offense.”

While Bigsby is finally getting his flowers, Hunt was mentioned more often for his play on the field. Sports Illustrated’s Ed Kracz also noticed the same thing with Hunt.

“Jalyx Hunt is having fun, dancing between snaps, and proving unblockable, coming in untouched in 11-11. Also beat Dallas Goedert on one snap, Jordan Mailata on another.”

Last season was a breakout year for Hunt, as he led the team in sacks (6.5) and interceptions (3). He was the first player in franchise history to ever do that. Hunt also added 52 tackles, 24 quarterback hits, 9 tackles for loss, 3 pass deflections, 2 forced fumbles, 1 fumble recovery, and 1 touchdown in 17 games with 9 starts.

Jalyx Hunt Might Be in For Another Stellar Season in Philadelphia

This was an Eagles defense that struggled to get to the quarterback for half a season before trading for Jaelan Phillips. Hunt was the one guy who started on the roster at the beginning of the year and was consistent with his play.

What makes Hunt a unique talent is his versatility and everything he can do at the edge rusher position. He’s different from Jonathan Greenard and Nolan Smith because he can help in pass coverage. Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio likes his versatile defenders.

Hunt will spend training camp battling with Smith for the second starting edge rusher job alongside Greenard. It’s a tale of two different stories and two different types of edge rushers.

It’s going to be a long four weeks for the third-year player, but Hunt has a chance to start. He showed his skills last year, and he’s only going to get better from here. Watch for him to continue to be a standout at training camp.