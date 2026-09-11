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Eagles’ Jonathan Greenard Provides Status Update Ahead of Season Opener

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PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA - MAY 27: Jonathan Greenard #52 of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during OTA offseason workouts at Jefferson Health Training Complex on May 27, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Linebacker Jonathan Greenard was a major addition for the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason, but it remains to be seen if we’ll see him out on the field when the Eagles open the 2026 season against the Washington Commanders.

Greenard was sidelined for the entirety of training camp and the preseason due to a pectoral injury and his status for Week 1 hasn’t been announced. While speaking with the media ahead of the game, Greenard provided an update on his status.

Jonathan Greenard Said He’s ‘Close’ to Return From Pectoral Injury

Jonathan Greenard Philadelphia Eagles
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – NOVEMBER 09: Jonathan Greenard #58 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on during warmups before the game against the Baltimore Ravens at U.S. Bank Stadium on November 09, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)

While Greenard was non-committal regarding his status for the season opener against Washington, he expressed optimism about where he is physically and that he won’t be on the sideline for long.

“That’s up to them,” Greenard replied when asked if he was going to play in Week 1. “I’m literally just trying to work day by day, every second just trying to show what I can do, and that’s up to them. But I feel pretty solid. … I feel good. I’m in a good spot. I know that I’m working every day to try to get this thing stronger and we’re close, I know that.”

Ultimately, Greenard plans to listen to his body, and his trainers, when it comes to his return to action.

“I could feel good doing a couple reps, and then you may feel a little something,” Greenard said. “But, it’s a marathon. So as much as I’m ready to get out there, I just got to listen to the body, listen to the training staff, and I’ll know when it’s time.”

This story will be updated. 

 

Michael Kaskey-Blomain Michael Kaskey-Blomain is an experienced sports media member covering the NBA and NFL for Heavy. He has been in the industry for well over a decade with previous stops including the Philadelphia Inquirer and CBS Sports. Michael also serves as a Philadelphia 76ers reporter and insider for ESPN 97.3 and an NBA and NFL contributor for The Sporting News. More about Michael Kaskey-Blomain

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Eagles’ Jonathan Greenard Provides Status Update Ahead of Season Opener

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