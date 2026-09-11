Eagles’ Jonathan Greenard Provides Status Update Ahead of Season Opener

Linebacker Jonathan Greenard was a major addition for the Philadelphia Eagles over the offseason, but it remains to be seen if we’ll see him out on the field when the Eagles open the 2026 season against the Washington Commanders.

Greenard was sidelined for the entirety of training camp and the preseason due to a pectoral injury and his status for Week 1 hasn’t been announced. While speaking with the media ahead of the game, Greenard provided an update on his status.

Jonathan Greenard Said He’s ‘Close’ to Return From Pectoral Injury

While Greenard was non-committal regarding his status for the season opener against Washington, he expressed optimism about where he is physically and that he won’t be on the sideline for long.

“That’s up to them,” Greenard replied when asked if he was going to play in Week 1. “I’m literally just trying to work day by day, every second just trying to show what I can do, and that’s up to them. But I feel pretty solid. … I feel good. I’m in a good spot. I know that I’m working every day to try to get this thing stronger and we’re close, I know that.”

Ultimately, Greenard plans to listen to his body, and his trainers, when it comes to his return to action.

“I could feel good doing a couple reps, and then you may feel a little something,” Greenard said. “But, it’s a marathon. So as much as I’m ready to get out there, I just got to listen to the body, listen to the training staff, and I’ll know when it’s time.”

This story will be updated.